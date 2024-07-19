Highlights Argentina defended their Copa America title with a goal from Lautaro Martinez in extra-time against Colombia, but controversy marred the win following unsavoury celebrations on the team bus.

Lionel Messi was absent from the bus - and the captain had previously warned his teammates against chanting after victories, which has been ignored.

De Paul defends Enzo Fernandez amid the controversy, urging for private criticism.

Lionel Messi issued a stern reminder to his Argentina teammates to conduct themselves properly after their Copa America final win against Colombia last Sunday. But controversy erupted following their successful title defence as it appeared the captain's orders were ignored whilst he wasn't with the team.

Argentina's 16th triumph came under a dark cloud after several of their players were filmed taking part in racist chants aimed at French players on the team bus after the victory. The turbulence stems from when Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez live-streamed players singing the song on social media, which contained derogatory lyrics mocking French players and their African heritage.

Since then, several clubs and players have released statements to apologise and condemn their actions. But, as per reports from GOAL, it seems as though this could have all been avoided should the Argentine national team have listened to their leader.

Related Why Lionel Messi Was Not on Argentina's Bus Amid Racism Row Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister were both not present on Argentina's bus amid the ongoing racism row.

Messi's Stance On Celebratory Chants

Rodrigo De Paul has shared insights into Messi's leadership

Argentina and Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has come out amid the ongoing chaos to share another backstory to Messi's leadership, saying the legendary forward had warned the team against taunting in the past. The 30-year-old told Argentine news outlet, Clarin, per Goal:

"Leo didn't let us sing songs to Brazil on the pitch because he knows how everything works. But in the hotel, in private, it's a different story and he gets on top of the table"

Then, following their Copa America triumph, De Paul added: "On the Colombian side they said that Messi and [Angel Di Maria] were no longer the same and we wanted to go and look for them as soon as we won. Leo told us:

"'Nobody is going to pick on anyone, now we are going to celebrate'."

De Paul Defends Fernandez

He believes the issue should have been dealt with privately

After hailing Messi's guidance, De Paul was keen to defend Enzo Fernandez, who has been front and centre of controversy more than anyone else. After being the one to video the chants, many of his French teammates at Chelsea have unfollowed him on social media, forcing him to release a statement while the club undergo internal investigations.

De Paul feels that the backlash has been excessive. Although he understands why people would be upset, he feels as though professionals should have gone about their criticism privately. He added: “I think there’s malice in this; they’re trying to make it something it’s not. It’s very strange, like kicking someone when they’re down.

Related Enzo Fernandez's Potential Punishments for Racist Chant Enzo Fernandez could be facing a lengthy ban after being filmed singing a racist chant in the aftermath of Argentina's Copa America success.

"Unfollowing him seems pointless to me. You can call him and say, 'This isn’t okay, why don’t you post a message apologising?' - and the issue ends there."

The French Football Federation announced plans to file a legal complaint over the incident, calling it "unacceptable, racist, and discriminatory." The controversy has sparked a more expansive discussion about racism in football and the obligation of players to encourage inclusivity and care.