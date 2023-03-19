Lionel Messi appeared to shun Paris Saint-Germain fans and walk straight down their tunnel after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Rennes in Ligue 1.

Messi, who has been linked with a move away from the French club, was subject to boos from the home side prior to the game at the Parc des Princes.

Despite being the reigning Best FIFA Men's Player, PSG supporters have seemingly become dissatisfied with the Argentine star after their early exit from the Champions League recently.

And they made their feelings known after the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had his name read out by stadium announcers ahead of kick-off.

Check out a clip of supporters jeering the football icon below:

VIDEO: Messi booed by PSG fans

Messi walks straight down the tunnel after PSG lose to Rennes

Following another lacklustre performance from the reigning French champions, which saw them succumb to a fourth league defeat this campaign, Messi did not appear in the mood to stick around.

While the rest of Christoph Galtier's team applauded the PSG faithful, Messi is believed to have headed straight down the tunnel.

The forward is seen walking on his own, before cameras pan back to Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the side still out on the pitch.

It's hard to tell what Messi is thinking exactly from this clip alone – but he's clearly not all smiles.

Check out a clip of the incident here:

VIDEO: Messi walks straight down tunnel after game

Messi's performance vs Rennes

Despite being booed by his own supporters, Messi was still one of PSG's standout players against Rennes.

The 35-year-old produced two majestic passes for Mbappe in the first half, only for the Frenchman to miss both of them.

Indeed, the Argentine made five key passes, had two shots on target, two successful dribbles and gained a match rating of 7.1 from FotMob.

Overall, Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season.

Will Messi stay at PSG?

Rumours circulated recently that suggested Messi had left PSG training early after being left dissatisfied with Galtier's coaching.

Yet, these accusations have been denied by sources close to the Argentine, who instead said that he withdrew from training after feeling discomfort in his adductor.

Nonetheless, there are growing concerns over the forward's future, especially with his contract up at the end of this season.