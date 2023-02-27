It's the second time the PSG superstar has won the award

It's official, Lionel Messi has been named the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2022.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar scooped the coveted accolade for a second time since its revamp at Monday's ceremony.

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema are the two unfortunate members of the top three to miss out on glory.

Elsewhere, Messi's Argentina teammate Emi Martinez received the Best Men's Goalkeeper award, while the nation's manager Lionel Scaloni won Best FIFA Men's Coach.

Messi the 2022 winner after Robert Lewandowski's 2021 triumph

Messi has enjoyed a number of stellar years in his glittering professional career, but few will rank higher than 2022 in his eyes.

As well as finding form at PSG, the 35-year-old captained Argentina to their first World Cup triumph since 1986.

Messi scored seven goals and recorded three assists out in Qatar, with two of the goals coming in the epic final victory over France.

As such, the Barcelona legend won the World Cup Golden Ball award for a second time, after first achieving the feat in 2014.

What were Messi's stats for club and country in 2022?

On top of the trophies, which include the 2021/22 Ligue 1 title with PSG, Messi recorded some spectacular numbers throughout the course of 2022.

Per the Messi vs Ronaldo website, Messi scored 35 goals and assisted a further 30 for club and country combined.

Seventeen of the goals and 24 of the assists came in 37 appearances for PSG across all competitions.

With his beloved Argentina, Messi bagged 18 goals and recorded six assists in just 14 games - which is quite frankly a ridiculous record.

Five of Messi's international goals in 2022 came in just one friendly match against Estonia, a virtuoso display that will live long in the memory.

Will Messi win the 2023 Ballon d'Or after FIFA Best success?

Given his aforementioned World Cup victory and improved club form, Messi is the favourite to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or, which would be his eighth overall.

Goal still have the great man top of their 'Power Rankings', although they rightly stress it is by no means a forgone conclusion.

If Mbappe - the Golden Boot winner at the 2022 World Cup - is the man to inspire PSG to Champions League glory, he may very well pip Messi to the individual accolade.

And then of course you have the likes of Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford and Vinicius Junior, who will surely be competing for the honour if they maintain their current form.

