Lionel Messi wins Best Player: What did Karim Benzema post on Instagram?

Judging by his Instagram story, Karim Benzema wasn't best pleased with the outcome of Monday night's Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.

The Real Madrid striker was one of three players in the running for the coveted Best Men's Player of 2022 accolade.

Benzema scooped the Ballon d'Or for the very first time late last year, but Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina saw him emerge victorious in the voting this time around.

In the eyes of many, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is a worthy winner.

Without him, Argentina would not have tasted World Cup glory out in Qatar, while his club form in 2022 was pretty darn good as well.

But Benzema - who didn't attend Monday's ceremony - appears to believe he was the deserving winner, if the Instagram story he uploaded straight after Messi's triumph is anything to go by.

The former Lyon forward uploaded a video that says in it: "Liar, yes, you liar."

And the footage was accompanied by a caption from Benzema that simply read: "Good night."

Video: Did Benzema call out Messi's latest award win?

Surely it can't be just a coincidence, right?

Benzema's apparent lack of class on Instagram in regard to Messi's latest individual success is the complete opposite to Kylian Mbappe's response on the social media platform.

Messi's PSG teammate, who finished second and ahead of Benzema in the Best Men's Player voting, congratulated him with a lovely message.

Mbappe's Instagram post after Messi's Best Player triumph

Well played, Kylian.

Benzema's Instagram story, which we highly doubt has been taken out of context, is made all the more bizarre by Messi's opinion on the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

In an interview on Argentinian television, the Barcelona legend said: "I think there are no doubts, it's very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up winning the Champions League, being fundamental from the last 16 onwards in every game.

"I think there are no doubts this year."

Benzema even responded to the kindness Messi showed towards him.

"I heard Messi's words and they made me very happy, very happy that they come from a player like that," he said. "They give me motivation to do better."

It's a strange ol' scenario, that's for sure...

