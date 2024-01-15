Highlights Lionel Messi reaffirms his status as the greatest player of all time, winning the Best FIFA Men's Player award for the third time.

Pep Guardiola is recognized as the Men's Coach of the Year, leading Manchester City to an historic treble.

Manchester City dominates the Men's World XI, with six players from the club, while three Real Madrid players also earn spots in the team.

Lionel Messi has reinforced his position as the greatest player of all time at the 2023 Best FIFA awards by winning the Best FIFA Men's Player honour. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of both players and managers for their achievements in 2023 across multiple different awards.

Manchester City dominated, with the club represented in multiple honours. This follows an incredible season where they won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. However, Erling Haaland was pipped to the Best Men's Player award by Messi, despite the Norwegian's success in 2023.

Best FIFA Individual Award Winners Award Winner The Best FIFA Men's Player Lionel Messi Women's Player of the Year Aitana Bonmati Men's Coach of the Year Pep Guardiola Women's Coach of the Year Sarina Wiegman Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Ederson Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Mary Earps Puskas Award Guilherme Madruga

Men's World Player of the Year

Lionel Messi

Despite Erling Haaland being the favourite heading into the show, it was eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi who came out on top. It's the third time the Argentinian legend has won the award, having previously done so in 2019 and 2022. He also becomes the outright leader for most Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year awards with three, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski with two apiece.

Messi was part of a PSG team that won Ligue 1 in the 2022/23 season before joining Inter Miami. He helped lead the MLS team to their first trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup, where he scored in the final. He finished 2023 with 28 goals and 12 assists in 44 games and was named the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner in October.

Women's World Player of the Year

Aitana Bonmati

There was little surprise when it came to who won the Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year. Aitana Bonmati dominated world football, winning every team an individual honour available to her. In 2023, she helped her Barcelona team win both the Liga F title and the UEFA Champions League for only the second time in their history.

Later that year, she became the catalyst for Spain's World Cup victory. Her performances saw her named player of the tournament and she later received further individual honours, including the Uefa's Player of the Year and the Ballon d'Or.

Men's Coach of the Year

Pep Guardiola

There were no surprises for guessing who was chosen for this award. Pep Guardiola has been one of the most dominant managers in world football for over a decade, but 2023 was one of his greatest seasons yet. He led Manchester City to a historic treble. They became only the second English team to manage the feat, and it was the second time the Spaniard has managed it, having previously done so with Barcelona.

The 52-year-old stopped short of saying which of his teams were better when asked by host Thierry Henry, but there is no doubt that the former Bayern Munich Manager was fully deserving of the win.

Men's and women's World XI

Manchester City and the Lionesses dominate

The men's World XI marked a historic moment, with six players from a single club making it into the team for the first time since 2010. Manchester City's Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland were all included, having played crucial roles in their sides' glittering 2023. The last team to have achieved this feat was Barcelona, who were also managed by Pep Guardiola.

In addition to the Manchester City contingent, three Real Madrid players secured spots in the eleven, with Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr earning the prestigious recognition. Former teammates Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi completed the lineup, which contained more attackers than defenders and midfielders.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses were also at the forefront of the women's prizes, with seven of the England team being named in the Women's World XI. Mary Earps, who was also named Women's Goalkeeper of 2023, was named in the team, as was Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Ella Tone, Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo and Lauren James.

Puskas Award

Guilherme Madruga

Brazilian Madruga beat out Brighton's Julio Enciso to be crowned the Puskas Award winner for 2023. The midfielder looked in shock when his name was read out, despite his beautiful strike.

A long throw-in was launched into the penalty area but was initially headed clear by the defender. However, the ball was not dealt with as it dropped just outside the box. With his back to goal, the ball popped up perfectly for the on-loan Madruga, who unleashed a thunderous bicycle kick. Everyone in the stadium watched as goalkeeper Jordi backpedalled but was helpless to stop the ball from looping over him and into the back of the net.