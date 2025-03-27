Logan Paul has finally responded to a request for a fight from Lionel Messi's bodyguard.
The unlikely pairing actually have history through their business interests in the soft drinks space, as the Mas+ brand, which Messi himself owns, filed a lawsuit against PRIME — Paul's brainchild. Previously, Yassine Chueko, who is part of the Inter Miami soccer superstar's detail, posted a video on Instagram in which he directly challenged Paul to a prizefight.
Though Paul isn't as experienced in boxing as his brother, Jake, he has taken part in two fights — losing to KSI in one, and winning via disqualification against Dillon Danis in another. He also, famously, competed with Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition.
