Lionel Messi’s bodyguard has gone viral on social media after Inter Miami’s 1-0 defeat to Cincinnati. A video has shown him making a young fan’s night on what was a disappointing evening for the Herons.

Messi’s MLS arrival has had a huge impact on the fortunes of his new club. The team has been transformed with the World Cup winner in their ranks, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scoring 11 goals in 12 appearances which have been key to some impressive wins.

However, their star signing had missed several matches because of an injury, and Miami had not tasted victory since beating Toronto 4-0 last month, the last match Messi had featured in. They came into this tie having been beaten 4-1 by Chicago Fire last time out, hoping to bounce back from that defeat.

Defeat ends playoff hopes

Messi was still not ready to start the game and was named on the substitutes bench for the huge clash against Cincinnati. But nine minutes into the second half, the Argentine came off the bench, receiving a thunderous reception inside the DRV PNK Arena.

Despite his best efforts, though, he was unable to make a difference on the night, with Miami conceding late in the game which ended their playoff hopes in the process. Another Argentine, Alvaro Barreal, was on hand to convert from close range after Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender had made a good save.

Although Miami dominated the ball on the night and had more shots than the visitors, they were unable to direct many of those on target. The division leaders had better accuracy and also created better chances on what proved to be a frustrating evening for the home support.

Inter Miami stats Cincinnati Stats Goals 0 1 xG 0.87 1.84 Possession 62% 38% Total Shots 16 13 Shots On Target 2 6

Messi’s bodyguard goes viral

Following the match, though, a wholesome moment went viral which concerned Messi’s bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, and a young fan. The youngster clearly decided to try and make his night worth it by invading the pitch to get a picture with Messi. And can you really blame him?

In the video, which has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on X, Messi’s bodyguard notices the boy and is on his toes to prevent him from rushing at Miami’s most popular player. He has previously been spotted taking a no-nonsense approach to his job, taking out a pitch invader last month who attempted to do something similar.

Yet this time, after initially stopping the kid, he escorts him over to the star so that he can meet his idol and take a picture, with the Miami crowd applauding him for doing so. Chueko never leaves their side during all of this, with Messi signing the fan’s shirt before the bodyguard escorts him off.

A lovely moment on what was otherwise an underwhelming night for Miami. Check out the video for yourselves below.

Watch: Messi’s bodyguard goes viral for wholesome moment

What next for Messi and Miami?

Despite the defeat, fans will be happy to see Messi back in the squad after his latest injury for their last matches of the season. Miami face Charlotte twice to close out their campaign, and reports have linked Messi with a loan away from the club during the break in football.

Before all that, though, the 36-year-old is set to play in Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers. Following their two victories against Ecuador and Bolivia, La Albiceleste are out to continue their unbeaten start to qualifying. They are set to play Paraguay on Friday 13th October, before then facing Peru on Wednesday 18th October.