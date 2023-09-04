Lionel Messi has been electric since joining Inter Miami this summer. David Beckham's side were arguably the worst team in the league before Messi's arrival but their fortunes have transformed with one of the greatest footballers of all-time in the side. The Argentine put in another impressive performance as Inter Miami extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games with a convincing victory over LAFC on Sunday evening.

Facundo Farias gave the away side the lead in the 14th minute. Messi bagged a pair of assists in the second half - one for Jordi Alba and one for Leonardo Campana - as Inter Miami extended their lead to three goals. Ryan Hollingshead pulled one back for LAFC in stoppage-time but it proved to be only a consolation goal as Inter Miami won 3-1.

Lionel Messi's bodyguard takes out pitch invader during LAFC vs Inter Miami

Messi's bodyguard has gone viral in recent times. Yassine Chueko, a former US soldier who is believed to have served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL, was bought into the fold at Inter Miami by David Beckham following the Argentine's arrival.

Chueko's job is simple - protect Messi. Not only does he follow almost every one of Messi's moves off the pitch, he also does the same while he is on it. In every Inter Miami game, Chueko can be seen patrolling the touchline and scanning the crowd for any potential danger to Messi.

He was forced into action in Inter Miami's match against LAFC when a fan charged onto the pitch in the direction of Messi. The supporter, wearing a Barcelona shirt with 'Messi 10' on the back, could not resist invading the field in a desperate attempt to meet his hero.

Chueko, though, was not having any of it. Messi's bodyguard charged onto the pitch like Usain Bolt to protect the 36-year-old. Chueko managed to stop the supporter in his tracks and got him in a headlock before stewards got involved and escorted him off the pitch. Watch the moment below...

Messi is in safe hands with Chueko around, that's for sure. You've got to admire the ex-Navy SEAL's commitment to protecting the legendary footballer. Fans thinking about invading the pitch to greet Messi may well think twice in future...

What next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

It has been an extraordinary start to life in north America for Messi. He has scored 11 times and recorded five assists in his opening 11 matches for Inter Miami. The club are unbeaten since Messi made his debut and he helped them to their first every trophy when they won the Leagues Cup last month.

Messi and Inter Miami will next be in action when they face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday September 9. Despite their upturn in form, The Herons remain second last in the MLS Eastern Conference and are currently eight points off a playoff berth. The club have 10 matches of the season remaining as they look to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs.