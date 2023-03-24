Lionel Messi had a brilliant reaction to his Argentina teammates asking him to dance following their 2-0 victory over Panama on Thursday night.

The friendly encounter at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires marked the country's first match since winning the 2022 World Cup back in December - and the capacity crowd of 83,196 was ready to celebrate.

The atmosphere as the home side made their way out onto the pitch was truly special as all four sides of the stadium rose to acknowledge the world champions. Several members of the squad - including Messi - were even moved to tears by the reception they received.

Lionel Messi in tears during incredible scenes before Argentina match

Coach Lionel Scaloni was keen to give Argentina's heroes their moment in the spotlight, naming the same starting XI that began the thrilling World Cup final victory over France.

Thiago Almada broke the deadlock for La Albiceleste on 78 minutes, before Messi put his own stamp on the landmark occasion by scoring his 800th career goal with a delightful free-kick.

Lionel Messi scores 800th career goal with free kick for Argentina

After the full-time whistle had been blown, it was time for the party to truly begin as the World Cup winners paraded their trophy around the pitch.

Everyone was in high spirits as the team gathered in the centre circle to dance in front of their adoring public.

However, one man who wasn't keen to show off his moves was team captain Messi.

Despite the encouragement of both his fellow players and supporters in the stands, Messi was having absolutely none of it.

Resisting the chants of all around him, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner chose to pass on the invitation - and you check out his priceless reaction below.

Video: Lionel Messi cheekily refuses to dance after Argentina 2-0 Panama

Messi laughed and wagged his finger towards the crowd as he let them know that he wouldn't be getting involved in the festivities.

Although fans responded by booing the superstar in a pantomime fashion, they were soon back on their feet a short while later as an emotional Messi got the chance to raise the World Cup in front of his countrymen in a specially-commissioned post-match ceremony.

The 35-year-old appeared on the verge of tears as he lifted the trophy to an incredible roar. It was the perfect end to a special night for the Argentine icon.

Video: Lionel Messi was so emotional when lifting the World Cup on home turf