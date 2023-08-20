Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to their first ever trophy on Saturday night, scoring a stunning goal and a penalty in the shootout as his new team sealed the Leagues Cup with victory over Nashville SC.

The legendary forward, 36, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a rocket from the edge of the penalty area. Fabrice-Jean ‘Fafa’ Picault then levelled the scores for Nashville at GEODIS Park with a finish from close-range.

Substitute Leonardo Campana was presented with a golden opportunity to win the game for Inter Miami in second-half stoppage-time but produced an agonising miss after dinking the ball, Messi-style, over Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco.

The final subsequently went to a penalty shootout, and it was Messi who stepped up to take the first spot-kick. The World Cup winner sent Panicco the wrong way with a cool strike into the bottom corner of the net.

Inter Miami went on to win a thrilling shootout 10-9, with goalkeeper Drake Callender saving the final penalty from Panicco.

Video: Lionel Messi’s stunning goal vs Nashville in Leagues Cup final

First of all, let’s check out Messi’s incredible opening goal. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar has now already scored 10 goals for his new club (in just seven appearances) and his latest strike might be the best of the bunch so far.

You can watch Messi’s incredible goal in the Leagues Cup final below. Also, make sure you check out the alternate and slow-mo angles. What a strike.

Despite having won everything during his illustrious career, it’s easy to see how much winning this particular trophy meant to Messi. He’s clearly loving life in Miami following two difficult years in Paris and appears to be enjoying every moment of his new adventure Stateside.

Messi, who becomes the most decorated footballer in history after securing his 44th trophy, was hoisted into the air by his jubilant teammates after the final whistle.

The Argentine has single-handedly transformed the team’s fortunes since his arrival in July. Prior to signing Messi, Inter Miami were an 11-game winless streak in Major League Soccer. They’ve now put together a run of seven consecutive wins in the Leagues Cup thanks to their captain - the player regarded by many as the greatest footballer in history.

Messi's classy gesture after winning Leagues Cup

It took the humble Messi no time at all to become an incredibly popular member of the Inter Miami dressing room. His new teammates already love him.

And he further endeared himself to everyone associated with Inter Miami with an incredibly classy gesture after his new club were crowned Leagues Cup champions.

When Messi was handed the trophy, he called over the team’s former captain DeAndre Yedlin so that they could lift the trophy side-by-side. Yedlin was the captain prior to Messi’s arrival and the United States international was handed the armband again by his superstar teammate during the trophy celebrations.

Full respect to Messi. That gesture must have meant the world to Yedlin. There’s no doubt that other star players would have hogged the limelight if they found themselves in the same position.

Prior to Saturday’s final, Yedlin said of Messi, per ESPN: "Just his overall vibe and attitude ... he's always smiling, he talks to everybody.

"He could have come in and said, 'I'm doing stuff my way and that's how it's going to be.' But he's come in and he's completely mixed in with the group: the old guys, the young guys, just like a regular player.

"Obviously I had ridiculous respect for him as a player before I played with him, but I have even more respect for him now. He's an unbelievable human being."