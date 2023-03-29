Only one lucky Curacao player managed to bag a Lionel Messi shirt after Tuesday evening’s international friendly against world champions Argentina.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room conceded seven goals but still had a beaming smile on his face at the end of night thanks to Messi.

Messi notched his 100th, 101st and 102nd international goals against Room and decided to give the ‘keeper his history-making shirt after the full-time whistle.

Read more: Lionel Messi sets new record with superb first-half hat-trick for Argentina vs Curacao

Room, who plies his trade with Major League Soccer outfit Columbus Crew, fended off competition from his teammates for the match-worn jersey.

Prior to Tuesday’s friendly, Curacao’s players issued a plea via TyC Sports for Messi to give all 23 members of the squad a shirt.

One of the players joked they would end up fighting among themselves if Messi only handed out one shirt after full-time.

Video: Curacao players asked Messi to give out 23 shirts

Watch the pre-match interview here:

Messi gave his shirt to Eloy Room

But Messi decided that it was only fair that Room got his shirt after scoring his 57th career hat-trick against the 34-year-old ‘keeper.

Eloy Room's post-match interview was superb

Room was interviewed by TyC Sports after the match and couldn’t stop smiling.

Asked to confirm the item in his bag, Room said: “The jersey of Messi, it’s really special.”

He continued: “It’s unbelievable, a dream come true. Everybody is a fan of Messi. Now I’ve played against him.”

What did Lionel Messi say to Eloy Room?

Room revealed that Messi complimented him on making some good saves during the match.

He added: “It was a tough game, he scored some goals against me but I also saved some good shouts from him. After that he told me that, too - that I made some good saves - so that means a lot to me.”

On saving some of Messi’s shots, Room joked: “I needed those saves for YouTube!”

Room also said that he would be sleeping with Messi’s shirt and that nobody would be able to take it away from him.

Video: Eloy Room's interview after getting Messi's shirt

Watch Eloy Room’s superb post-match interview here:

What did Eloy Room post on Instagram?

Room took to Instagram after the match, posting a photo of Messi's shirt with the caption: "Dreams come true".

Who else scored for Argentina?

Messi completed his hat-trick by the 37th minute and set up a goal for Enzo Fernandez, while Nicolas Gonzalez also got himself on the scoresheet before the half-time whistle.

Messi then gave Angel Di Maria the opportunity to score from the penalty spot in the 78th minute before Gonzalo Montiel added a seventh goal for Argentina in the closing stages.