Xavi has told Lionel Messi that he’ll be used in a new position if the legendary Argentine forward completes an emotional return to Barcelona this summer.

Messi is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Per ESPN, negotiations between Messi and PSG are currently at a standstill.

PSG want Messi to take a 25 per cent pay cut from his existing salary, worth €40 million gross a year, but the player has no desire to reduce his wages.

Furthermore, Messi is upset after some PSG fans jeered him in the previous two home matches following the club’s Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Messi wants at least one more crack at winning the Champions League, according to The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney, and so a move to Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami may need to wait.

The David Beckham-owned franchise will reportedly offer Messi an equity stake to join the club this summer, but Messi wants to stay in Europe until the 2024 Copa América.

Will Messi return to Barcelona this summer?

A return to Barcelona seems the most likely outcome for Messi, who never wanted to leave Camp Nou in the first place.

He and his family were settled in Castelldefels, where they’d lived for years, but found themselves unexpectedly relocating to Paris in August 2021 due to Barcelona’s perilous financial situation.

Messi achieved his lifelong dream of winning the World Cup with Argentina in December and is expected to win a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or later this year.

The 35-year-old has nothing more to prove to anyone but remains a fierce competitor, intent on winning trophies - especially the Champions League, a competition he hasn’t won since 2015.

What position does Xavi want Messi to play at Barcelona?

Xavi will feel that his former teammates can help bring Barcelona back to the top of European football next season.

He plans to use Messi as a midfielder - a prospect that the player himself is enthused by.

This is according to Guillem Balague, journalist and author of the most comprehensive Messi biography available.

Writing for BBC Sport, Balague revealed: "Leo and [Barcelona president Joan] Laporta have not spoken but obviously Barcelona keep pushing the idea that yes, they are going to go for it. The main engine is manager Xavi who speaks very regularly to Messi and quite clearly paints him a picture of a team that needs his quality.

"Xavi tells Messi he will be used as one of the two midfielders in front of the holding one, very close to what he does with Argentina. Xavi has thought of different ways for that to work and every time Leo hears about this, his eyes light up.”

Here’s how that could look on paper - when Barcelona are attacking, anyway.

Messi would be deployed in front of Frenkie de Jong in midfield, playing behind Robert Lewandowski with Pedri and/or Gavi to the side of him.