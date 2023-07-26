We've all seen similar goals scored by players, with the footage played side-by-side just to show how crazily similar they are. Thierry Henry and Anthony Martial, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona spring to mind.

Well, we've got another to add to the collection, and once again it's come from Messi.

Footage has emerged on social media of the World Cup winner scoring a similar goal for Inter Miami and PSG. Such is the genius of the Argentine superstar, he can recreate goals he's scored before.

His strike for Inter Miami last night is an exact replica of one he scored against Lille while playing for PSG.

The build-up play is similar, with some neat one-touch passing before Messi finishes the move by slotting the ball in the bottom corner. He doesn't need world-class players around him to perform well, he is always the conductor of the move, if players understand his movements, it is a sight to behold.

Video: Lionel Messi's exact replica

The similarities are endless and, as a result, are rather spooky!

Messi often looks to be playing in second gear. That was the case in the footage for both goals. He never appears to bust a gut to get into a decent position. He's always one step ahead of everyone else on the pitch, meaning he doesn't have to rely on pace.

Lionel Messi's move to MLS

Much was made of Messi's decision to move to the MLS, as many thought a return to Barcelona was more likely. The Catalan giants' financial issues prevented the return from happening, however, and Messi arrived in Miami to much fanfare.

He has already made a huge impact at the club, scoring a last-minute winner on his debut and following that up with a superb display against Atlanta United. He scored twice and assisted one in a 4-0 hammering of Gonzalo Pineda's side.

The MLS has seen some big-name players arrive since David Beckham made the decision to ply his trade for LA Galaxy in 2007. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Robbie Keane, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all followed suit.

Messi's move to the US trumps Beckham's, though, as the former Barcelona star is still considered to be one of the best players in the world, even at 36.

Messi signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Inter Miami, and given his fitness levels, it wouldn't surprise anyone if his stay in America was extended.

After Messi's time at Inter Miami comes to an end, the MLS is likely to have grown in popularity considerably. That is Beckham's vision, and has been ever since he arrived as a player.

Like the former England captain, Messi wants to grow the game in the States. He wants to leave a legacy wherever he plays, and it is no different in Miami.

Messi's contract includes equity in Inter Miami. There have also been reports of him following Beckham's route and building a franchise from scratch. Whatever happens after Messi's playing career ends in MLS, the league will have benefited more than they expected.

Signing Messi is a huge coup for Inter Miami and MLS, he could have easily followed the riches and gone to the Saudi Pro League after it was clear the return to Barcelona wasn't possible.

It is exciting times in MLS, and Messi's move there will undoubtedly lead to more big-name players doing the same.