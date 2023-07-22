Football fans could not have written a better script for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut.

The 36-year-old, who only trained with his teammates for the first time on Tuesday, came off the bench against Cruz Azul to score a wonderful stoppage-time winner for his new club.

It was the type of goal we have become so accustomed to seeing from Messi over the years and yet another one that will only serve to add to his legacy as one of the best footballers to ever grace the game.

With a star-studded crowd, which included the likes of LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian watching on in awe, Messi sent goosebumps around the DRV PNK Stadium as he gave Miami fans a taste of what is to come.

David Beckham, a co-owner of the club, was almost reduced to tears after Messi's sumptuous winner, with his reaction to the goal going viral.

Messi's highlights on Inter Miami debut emerge

But while Messi's stunning last-gasp strike has deservedly stolen the headlines, it shouldn't overshadow the Argentine's overall performance on the night.

The seven-time Ballond d'Or winner started on the bench but was introduced in the 54th minute, alongside fellow Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

Remarkably, Messi appeared to have an instant understanding with his new teammates – playing a number of quick one-twos and receiving the ball constantly.

According to statistics from FotMob, Messi had three shots, created one clear-cut chance and had a 92 per cent pass accuracy in just 36 minutes.

And aside from statistics alone, Messi's mere presence on the pitch seemed to galvanise Inter Miami.

There was a clear sense that the Argentine wizard could create something from nothing and with Busquets also patrolling the midfield, Gerardo Martino's side suddenly had the type of threat they'd barely had all season.

While the club are bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference right now, the arrival of Messi and Busquets is surely likely to change that.

Check out Messi's highlights below:

VIDEO: Lionel Messi's highlights vs Cruz Azul

Why Messi joined the MLS

For many years, Messi's dream was to win the World Cup for Argentina and emulate the great Diego Maradona.

And since he finally achieved such a feat in Qatar last year, his motivation and goals have somewhat changed.

Indeed, having already completed football to a large extent, Messi had no clear reason to remain at PSG – especially with their fans starting to turn on him.

The Argentine thus decided it was time to put himself and his family before his football.

"I want to get back to enjoying myself, to enjoy my family, my children, day-to-day," he stressed.

“There were two years when I wasn’t happy. I didn’t enjoy myself and that affected my family life. I missed a lot of my kids’ school lives.

"In Barcelona, I used to pick them up, here I did it a lot less. I did a lot less with them. That was part of the decision as well, to find myself with my family, with my sons, and to enjoy the day-to-day."

He added: "I’ve had the luck of achieving everything in soccer and now things go a little further than sport, which I’m still interested in a lot, but even more the family aspect."

It's for this reason that the idea of Miami appealed to Messi.

Plenty of clubs from across the world offered lucrative contracts, not least several teams from Saudi Arabia.

But Messi reportedly already owned properties in South Florida and enjoyed going there on holiday.

Now, he and his family can reside there permanently.

MLS not concerned about Saudi league

While the MLS has been one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world in the past decade, the rapid rise of the Saudi Pro League since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has threatened to stunt their progress.

Following the Portuguese forward's move to Al-Nassr, a plethora of well-known stars have followed suit, including N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, MLS commissioner Don Garber says he's not worried about the growth of the Saudi League.

Getty Images

"I've seen it happen with China, and I wasn't concerned about that any more than I'm concerned about what's happening in Saudi Arabia, it's quite the opposite," he said.

"The fact that we can spread the power and influence of professional football around the world, I think, gives us all who are in emerging markets an opportunity," Garber said, adding that the league is already broadcasting in Spanish and with some games in French, and would consider other languages in other markets.

"I think there will be more opportunity for us to be very, very targeted to specific audiences, whether that's in Portuguese or other languages."

Equally, despite a number of big-name players moving to Saudi Arabia, there are plenty who are joining the MLS as well.

Messi has already been joined by Busquets and former teammate Jordi Alba, with Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez reportedly set to follow suit.

Messi's bumper Inter Miami contract

Though there are many renowned players linked with moves to the MLS, none will be able to command a contract as lucrative as Messi's.

The Argentine is said to be earning close to $60 million per year which includes his salary, owning a stake in Inter Miami and his signing bonus. That contract runs from July 2023 until late December 2025.

However, a clause in this contract allegedly states that Messi will not be able to join a European side during the MLS off-season – something many players have done in the past.

This means that a fairytale return to Barcelona does not look likely to happen.

The Spanish side were keen to re-sign their greatest-ever player this summer but are currently facing financial problems.

It's unclear at this stage whether Messi will retire at Inter Miami, but if he does stay until his contract expires, he will be 38 years of age.

On current evidence, however, he's still a world-class player and shows no signs of slowing down.