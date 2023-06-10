Lionel Messi will continue to be one of the highest-paid footballers in the world following his move to Inter Miami.

Despite Messi’s contract being one of the most expensive in history, it’s nothing compared to what his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo is getting paid in the Middle East.

Messi's Inter Miami contract vs Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract

Messi’s two-and-a-half year contract will reportedly be worth $150m (£119.34m) when he officially becomes an Inter Miami player. This means the Argentine will be getting paid an absurd £918k-a-week or £90.70 a minute!

This amount of money may be insane, but if you look at Ronaldo’s contract then you realise how powerful the Saudi Pro League can become with the lucrative contracts they can offer.

Ronaldo’s contract is reportedly worth £173million a year (three times more than Messi’s) which works out at around £3.3million a week!

If the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sees out his contract at Al-Nassr, he could walk away with an additional £1.2billion added to his bank account.

There’s no wonder why players like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté are so eager to join Saudi Pro League teams.

Why did Messi choose MLS & Inter Miami?

Messi was offered £300million a year plus additional bonuses if he was to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. However, the Argentine rejected the contract so he could “enjoy life.”

Speaking to Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, Messi said: "I've taken the decision that I am going to Miami.

"It's true that I had offers from another European team, but I didn't even think about it because in Europe, my idea was only to go to Barcelona.

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it's time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day-to-day life more.

"Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm."

Messi was persuaded to join the MLS thanks to Apple and his long-term sponsor Adidas.

Adidas has reportedly proposed a profit-sharing agreement, meaning the Argentine will receive a percentage of any increase in profits resulting from his MLS involvement.

It has also been reported that MLS and Apple have considered offering Messi a share of the revenue generated by new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass, which is streamed on Apple TV+.

The breakdown of the contracts:

Per year

Messi: £47.76M

Ronaldo: £173M

Per month

Messi: £3.6M

Ronaldo: £14.4M

Per week

Messi: £918,369

Ronaldo: £3.33M

Per day

Messi: £131,196

Ronaldo: £476,000

Per hour

Messi: £5,466.38

Ronaldo: £19,982

Per Minute

Messi: £91.11

Ronaldo: £330

Per second

Messi: £1.52

Ronaldo: £5.50