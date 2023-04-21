Lionel Messi played a massive role in both of Kylian Mbappe's first-half goals against Angers on Friday evening.

Paris Saint-Germain's star duo were in the starting lineup for the Ligue 1 clash at Raymond Kopa Stadium.

The latter opened the scoring for his side after just nine minutes. The goal was made possible by the brilliance of Messi.

The 35-year-old picked the ball up some 40 yards out and with nine outfield Angers players in front of him.

Messi managed to bypass them all with a quite exquisite ball.

The Argentine got his head up and spotted Juan Bernat making a run behind Angers' defence. Messi picked him out exquisitely.

The Spaniard then tapped the ball across goal to Mbappe, who managed to find the back of the net at the second time of asking. Watch the pass below...

VIDEO: Lionel Messi's majestic pass in the build-up to Kylian Mbappe's first goal vs Angers

Messi set up Mbappe's second goal 17 minutes later with another stunning pass.

The Argentine sent his teammate clear on goal with a beautifully weighted through-ball.

Mbappe did the rest as he rounded the goalkeeper before putting the ball into an empty net. Watch the goal below...

VIDEO: Lionel Messi's assist for Kylian Mbappe's second goal vs Angers

Mbappe made sure to acknowledge Messi's brilliance as he promptly celebrated with the Argentine after finding the back of the net.

Messi's assist for Mbappe was his 15th in Ligue 1 this season.

He is just the third player to record 15 goals and 15 assists in a single Ligue 1 season since 2006/07, following Eden Hazard (for Lille in 2011/12) and Mbappe (for PSG in 2021/22).

There were no further goals for the remainder of the half as PSG led 2-0 at the break.

A win for PSG will see them go 11 points clear over Marseille at the top of the table.