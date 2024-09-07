Lionel Messi paid a heartfelt tribute to former Barcelona strike partner and close friend Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan played his final international match. Friday night's appearance against Paraguay drew the curtain on a remarkable tenure with the Uruguay national team.

The iconic South American striker, who turned 37 in January, officially announced his plan to retire from international football earlier this week. An emotional Suarez, with tears in his eyes, said he would be making his 143rd and final appearance. "I leave with the peace of mind that I gave everything for the national team until Friday," the former Liverpool ace said, per The Mirror. He added:

"I have no regrets. There is no better pride in oneself than knowing when the right moment to retire is, and luckily, I am confident that I am retiring from the national team because I want to take a step aside."

After his final game, Suarez's family gathered on the pitch to say one last goodbye to his adoring Uruguay fans, and while there were several players to pay tribute to the legendary forward, it was Messi's that went viral, as his message was shown on the big screen inside the stadium.

Messi Sends Heartfelt Message to Suarez

The video had the whole stadium in tears

Messi referred to Suarez as “gordo”, which while translating as “fat” or “big man” is a term regularly used by Spanish speakers as a jovial term for banter that does not necessarily hint at weight. Before the Argentinian, who played with Suarez at Barcelona and now currently at Inter Miami, continued:

"I wanted to be present and record this video on such a meaningful day, for you, your family, for the people of Uruguay, and for football fans in general, because of who you are and everything you've given to your national team and country. I was lucky to be by your side, and I know how hard it was to make this decision, because I know how playing for your national team means to you."

"I just hope you enjoy this tribute they're giving you, which you more than deserve, for everything I mentioned before. For everything you gave to that team. You always gave your all, and until the very last day. You're leaving a great legacy for the people today and for the generations to come.

"This is the end of a very important chapter in your career, but hopefully there are many more years ahead in football. And I'm happy that those years will be here, that we get to be together in the same team again and enjoy each day. I hope you enjoy this night with your loved ones, and all the people you've always had by your side and wanted close. Big hug, I love you very much, goodbye." Watch the video below:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: It was with Messi at Barcelona where Suarez was at his lethal best. In 283 appearances, he scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists, propelling his side to a Champions League triumph in the 2014/15 season.

Suarez's Uruguay Career

The talisman had a glittering international tenure

Suarez's international career highlights include leading Uruguay to Copa America glory in 2011, where he opened the scoring against Paraguay and ultimately claimed the Player of the Tournament accolade. His World Cup journey with Uruguay spanned four tournaments, including a memorable run to the semi-finals in 2010, where they were narrowly defeated by the Netherlands.

The maverick forward, of course, famously did not feature in the game against the Netherlands after having been sent off against Ghana in the quarter-finals for a handball clearance off the line.

Now, turning his full attention to club football, Suarez is making waves at Inter Miami, currently tied for second among the league's top scorers. His recent form has been impressive, netting two goals in each of his last outings. The partnership between Messi and Suarez, which flourished at Barcelona with an astonishing 406 goals in 258 games, continues to thrive as they share the pitch once again in Miami.