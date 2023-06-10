A Fox presenter has claimed that David Beckham “learned to speak English” to be able to play in the MLS.

Friday's episode of Fox & Friends featured a segment where the presenters looked at Lionel Messi joining Major League Soccer side Inter Miami rather than a Saudi Pro League team.

Fox presenter Brian Kilmeade spoke about his doubts about Messi joining the league as the Argentine isn't able to speak English, unlike Beckham who “learned to speak” the language before his arrival to LA Galaxy.

“The only thing I worry about is he doesn't speak English,” Kilmeade said on Fox & Friends.

“One thing about David Beckham is he learned to speak English for us, with an accent.”

Video: 'David Beckham learned to speak English for MLS move'

Lionel Messi set for MLS adventure

Messi is set to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami after turning down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. Barcelona were also interested in the signature of their former captain, but Financial Fair Play (FFP) stopped the chance of the World Cup winner walking out at the Camp Nou again.

Speaking to Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, Messi said:"I've taken the decision that I am going to Miami.

"It's true that I had offers from another European team, but I didn't even think about it because in Europe, my idea was only to go to Barcelona.

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it's time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day to day life more.

"Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm."

Following the news that Messi had decided to take his talent to America, Barcelona released a statement that said: "President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.

"Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barca fans to honour a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barca."