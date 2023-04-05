Barcelona fans just couldn't resist chanting Lionel Messi's name during the latest edition of El Clasico.

The Blaugrana welcomed fierce rivals Real Madrid to the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday evening for a Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.

Barcelona went into the match 1-0 ahead on aggregate thanks to an own goal from Eder Militao at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It meant we were all setup for an absolute corker in Catalonia, although a player from neither side was the centre of attention for a brief moment.

Messi has been linked with a stunning return to Barcelona in recent weeks, as it looks clear he will not be continuing at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season.

The Argentine's adventure in France's capital city has turned sour since he returned from his World Cup triumph.

Messi was booed by some PSG fans during the team's recent 1-0 loss to Lyon in Ligue 1.

But at Camp Nou, the stadium he made his own personal playground, Messi is still held in the highest regard.

In the 10th miniute, homage to his old shirt number, Barcelona fans loudly chanted their legend's name.

It could be heard loud and clear through television screens, with footage captured from inside the ground firmly slotting into the 'goosebumps' category.

Check out the videos...

Video: Barcelona fans chanted Messi's name during El Clasico

Unreal, absolutely unreal.

Despite the fact he left nearly two years ago, Messi remains one of the most popular men in the city of Barcelona.

And why wouldn't he be? The 35-year-old defined the club's most successful era, scoring a whopping 672 goals across all competitions - a record total that won't be equalled for centuries to come.

Will Messi return to Barcelona in the summer?

Per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Barcelona hierarchy have not yet been in contact with Messi over a stunning return.

It is thought the Spanish league leaders do not have the finances for such a move.

Messi does have a one-year contract offer from PSG on the table, while MLS franchise Inter Miami are willing to offer him an equity stake in the club in order to persuade him to move.

But if Barcelona fans had their way, Messi would be back 'home' next season, regardless of the cost...