Highlights Lionel Messi's cheeky skill during Inter Miami's MLS season opener against Real Salt Lake has gone viral.

The legendary 36-year-old proves he's still capable of magical moments that most other players couldn't replicate.

Goals from Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez earned Inter Miami their first victory of the new campaign.

Lionel Messi pulled off a wonderful piece of skill during Inter Miami's victory over Real Salt Lake in the opening game of the new Major League Soccer season. The new campaign has only just started, but the 36-year-old legend has already produced one of the most outrageous pieces of trickery we're likely to see all year.

After a 14th-placed finish in the 2023 MLS season, the club co-founded by David Beckham got the new term off to a perfect start with a 2-0 win. Goals from Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez wrapped up the points for the home team, while two iconic figures made their own mark on the match.

Messi assisted the first goal of the evening, registering the first of what's expected to be many goal contributions, as he laid the ball on for Taylor to beat the goalkeeper from a relatively tight angle. A forward that was magnificent alongside the Argentine at Barcelona, Luis Suarez, then set up Gomez's clinching goal with a deft touch after more great work from Messi.

There's a reason Messi is considered to be the greatest player of all time by the vast majority of the footballing world, and the legendary forward continues to show exactly why in innovative ways.

Messi dazzles for Inter Miami

His clever chip over injured player has gone viral

In the first-half of the encounter, the Argentine latched onto a loose ball at the edge of the Real Salt Lake penalty area but was confronted with the obstacle of an opposition player laying injured on the floor. Not fazed by the man rolling around in pain, Messi somehow managed to avoid either colliding with his fallen opponent or losing the ball.

Delicately dinking the ball perfectly over the injured player, the little magician didn't even have to break his stride as he closed in on goal. It didn't result in a goal on this occasion, but take nothing away from the audacious piece of skill. The vast majority of footballers wouldn't have even had the time to think about pulling the move off, but Messi (once again) proved his mastery with a ball at his feet.

Messi also attempted to score an Olimpico

The legend had another try against Real Salt Lake

Not satisfied with the assist and another piece of brilliantly skillful play, the 36-year-old looked to pull off an even more notable moment of brilliance. During Inter Miami's pre-season friendlies, fans spotted that Messi was attempting to score directly from a corner kick, and it appears the ex-Barcelona hero hasn't given up the idea of one day achieving this feat.

Many might not know the name of this particular goal, but it's called an 'Olimpico'. It would be foolish to doubt that Messi will eventually find the net from a corner, such is the unfathomable ability of the diminutive maestro. His next opportunity to dazzle fans will come in an away clash against LA Galaxy on 26 February. Inter Miami will then host Orlando City in the league as Messi and co. look to improve on the last campaign.

The American club won their first ever trophy in 2023 as they lifted the Leagues Cup shortly after introducing the 2022 World Cup winner into the side. Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba complete the quartet of former Barcelona players to represent the MLS side.