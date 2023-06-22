The biggest transfer saga of not only this window but of the last few years has surrounded Lionel Messi.

The man who many consider to be the greatest player to ever grace a football pitch is set to work wonders for Major League Soccer by joining Inter Miami for next season.

Even Messi was unable to bring an elusive Champions League title to Paris Saint-Germain, and it appears that he won’t be leaving the club on the best of terms.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central, as reported by the Daily Mail, have revealed what the Argentine had to say to fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe before departing for Florida.

In the words of Messi, Mbappe deserves ‘a real winning project’ and so thinks he would be best off leaving his home country of France.

It is of no surprise at all that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wished for his protege to join the club that helped make him the greatest of all time.

There is more to it than that, though. In his own words: "I prefer that you go to Barça," Messi reportedly said to Mbappe. "But if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project."

Kylian Mbappe's future

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with Mbappe for a few years now and despite striker not being his preferred position, the departure of fellow countryman Karim Benzema opens up the opportunity even more.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have already made a landmark transfer in the form of English midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund as this new era is ushered in at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe of course has a number of trophies to his name as a PSG player, including five Ligue 1 titles (plus one more from his Monaco days). Winning the Champions League has been the issue for the Parisian giants, only once has the club reached the final during Mbappe’s time there. On that occasion, it was Bayern Munich who foiled them, and given that Manchester City have now broken their UCL curse, the hunt becomes all the more desperate.

Messi is already on his way out and Neymar also has an uncertain future at the Parc des Princes, meaning this may well be an ideal time for Mbappe to jump ship too.

Real Madrid’s European pedigree compared to the failures of PSG may make this a no-brainer when it is time for the French star to decide.