Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain career has taken a sour turn - to say the very least.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the Argentine has been suspended by the club for two weeks with immediate effect.

What's the reason? Well, it's because Messi took an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, missing training in the process.

And despite the fact it's Messi, arguably the most famous athlete on the planet, PSG have chosen to act in a decisive manner.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the French champions have officially confirmed the news of the eye-opening suspension to AFP.

Messi will, of course, not be able to feature in the team's upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajacco.

He will also not be paid his enormous salary and will not be allowed to attend training sessions for the entire duration of the two weeks.

The saga bodes the question; is Messi's time at PSG over after just two years?

According to reliable French source L'Equipe, the answer to the question is now an emphatic 'yes'.

The 35-year-old now has only three appearances left in a PSG shirt - and to be honest, it really wouldn't be a surprise if he didn't feature for the club again this season.

Messi's PSG career not continue after the 2022/23 season

PSG will now not activate the one-year extension option in Messi's current deal, which means the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be a free agent this summer.

A return to Barcelona on the cards? If the Spanish side weren't crippled by financial issues, you'd have to say the move was a goer.

Messi has actually been in fine form at PSG this season, despite off-field issues.

He currently has 15 goals and 15 assists to his name in Ligue 1 action, the latter of those stats the highest of any player in the division.

Messi could certainly still do a job for a top European side...