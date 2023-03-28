Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy at Qatar 2022.

The legendary football led Argentina to glory in what is likely his last ever World Cup.

He scored seven goals and three assists in his side's triumph.

His scintillating displays saw him win the Golden Ball; an award given to the best player in the tournament.

Epic statue of Lionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy is unveiled

South America's football federation - CONMEBOL - have now honoured Messi with a statue after his World Cup heroics.

They unveiled a life-size statue of Messi holding the World Cup trophy at their headquarters in Paraguay on Monday evening.

Messi was present and he was on stage as the statue was unveiled.

View his reaction, as well as the statue, below...

VIDEO: Lionel Messi's reaction after seeing statue of himself

Lionel Messi: I never dreamed about this

The statue with stand alongside similar statues of Maradona and Pele at the CONMEBOL museum.

Messi couldn't contain his happiness after it was unveiled.

"I had never dreamed or thought about this," Messi said, per the Evening Standard.

"My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional soccer player, to do what I always loved in this life.

"I had a very long road, many decisions and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory.

"I think that is the most important thing, to fight for your dreams, that everything is possible and to enjoy the game, which is the most beautiful thing there is."

What next for Lionel Messi?

Messi is next in action on Tuesday evening when Argentina welcome Curacao to the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades for their friendly match.

He will then return to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants tasted defeat in their last outing against Rennes and will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Lyon on Sunday April 2.