Lionel Messi's two-goal masterclass against Peru last night was a gentle reminder just why the Argentine is favourite to win the 2023 edition of the Ballon d'Or - although it is a Man City star's dummy that has people speaking.

Amid reports that Messi is the frontrunner for a career eighth Ballon d'Or, the Inter Miami crown jewel set afoot upon the Estadio Nacional de Lima in Peru and showed the world (for the millionth time) just how good he truly is.

Lionel Messi shines for Argentina vs Peru

The first goal for Argentina started with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, whose driving run forward opened up the pitch. He laid off Nicolas Gonzalez on the left-hand side of the box, who played it into the feet of Messi whose perfectly timed run allowed the ball to come off his left foot without breaking stride and across the goal into the top-right corner.

Clearly determined to show that age can't displace talent, Messi, with one goal to his name, was weaving in and out of Peruvian defenders on the byline, showing them to the floor and leaving them embarrassed, in a moment that embodied the brilliance of the Argentine.

Despite the first goal being a wonderful finish, it is the second goal of the night that got people up and on their feet with Manchester City star Julian Alvarez, despite not touching the ball, showing just how important intelligence is within football.

Julian Alvarez's stunning dummy for Messi goal

It came when Enzo Fernandez, again, played a ball across the box. In what looked like a collaboration of Premier League Argentinians, the ball was seemingly going to be met by a Julian Alvarez strike, with the young striker positioning his body and moving in such a way that would convince you he is about to strike across the ball, but despite moving with all the momentum of a man who was going for goal, he let the ball go through his legs and into the path of Messi.

Messi, who had practically shadowed Alvarez on this run, must've known something we didn't as he was placed right behind his teammate to sweep the ball into the bottom left corner and finish a seamless Argentinian move which saw them go two-up which was enough to seal a simple victory in World Cup qualifying.

Argentina's impressive form continues

Argentina are on a fantastic run, with Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez spreading their wings on the international stage, Aston Villa's Emi Martinez not conceding for over 700 minutes, and Messi still at his best. Things couldn't be any better for Argentina, who are unbeaten in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Things aren't going too badly for Lionel Messi either, as despite the sudden end to his Inter Miami season, who are mathematically out of MLS Playoff Cup contention, he has become the top scorer at World Cup qualifying, and is seemingly on his way to win his eighth Ballon d'Or if reports from Spanish outlet SPORT are to be believed.

Time will tell with the ceremony taking place on the 30th of October, but one thing is for sure, if there was a Ballon d'Or for dummies, Julian Alvarez would have already won.