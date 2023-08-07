Lionel Messi’s remarkable start to life at Inter Miami continued on Sunday night as the legendary forward inspired his team to a thrilling victory over FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup.

The 36-year-old scored two stunning goals, including another magnificent free-kick, plus a penalty in the shootout as Inter Miami advanced to the quarter-finals.

Messi opened the scoring after just six minutes, curling the ball into the net past Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes after being picked out by his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba.

Messi and Alba have combined for countless goals over the years, and it’s clear that their chemistry on the pitch hasn’t been affected by a couple of years away from each other.

However, it was Dallas who went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead, thanks to goals from Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo.

Then, in the 63rd minute, Inter Miami were left with a mountain to climb when Alan Velasco extended Dallas’s lead with a third goal at the Toyota Stadium.

Benjamin Cremaschi pulled a goal back for Inter Miami shortly afterwards - from another Alba assist - before Robert Taylor’s own goal put the hosts 4-2 up.

But with 10 minutes left on the clock, Dallas’s Marco Farfan put the ball into his own net, offering Inter Miami a glimmer of hope in the process.

And it was Messi - who else? - that saved the day for Tata Martino’s side, netting an exquisite free-kick in the 85th minute.

The stunned reaction of one of his teammates said it all.

With the scores level at 4-4 after 90 minutes, the knockout round fixture subsequently went to a penalty shootout.

Messi stepped up first and coolly dispatched his penalty into the bottom corner of the net.

Inter Miami went on to convert all five of their spot-kicks, wrapping up a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over their opponents in the process.

Look how much it meant to Messi. He might be in the twilight years of his illustrious career, but he hasn’t lost any of his desire to win football matches and trophies.

The World Cup winner has now been named Man of the Match in all four of his Inter Miami appearances. Incredible.

Will Messi become Inter Miami's all-time top scorer?

Furthermore, Messi has scored seven goals in those four matches and now sits just 22 goals away from equalling Gonzalo Higuain’s club-record tally of 29 goals (from 70 appearances).

The current top scorer in the Leagues Cup, Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will now face the winners of Monday’s Round of 16 fixture between Houston Dynamo FC and Charlotte FC in the quarter-finals.

And nobody would bet against the in-form Messi inspiring his new team to glory in the final on August 19.