Lionel Messi’s eldest son, Thiago, went viral following a cheeky moment during Sunday’s Inter Miami presentation.

Messi was unveiled in front of a sell-out crowd of 20,000 fans at the PNK Stadium. Spectators waited patiently through downpours and lightning to watch the legendary forward’s unveiling, which was delayed because of the adverse weather conditions.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was handed Inter Miami’s number 10 shirt and unveiled alongside his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who has signed for the Major League Soccer side until 2025.

What did Messi say during his Inter Miami presentation?

Introduced as “America’s number 10, the world’s best number 10,” Messi said: "I really want to start training, to compete. I have the same desire that I always had to compete, to want to win, to help the club continue to grow.

"I am very happy to have chosen to come to play in this city with my family, to choose this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it a lot.

"We are going to have a good time and very good things are going to happen."

Meanwhile, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham told Messi during the presentation: “We are so proud that you have chosen our club for this next stage in your career - and we’re also delighted to welcome your beautiful family.”

Thiago Messi nutmegs his dad during Inter Miami presentation

As Messi soaked up the crowd’s love and adulation, Thiago couldn’t resist nutmegging his famous father.

Messi turned his head and saw Thiago lifting his arms in celebration. Those in the crowd who spotted the 10-year-old’s cheeky nutmeg were loving it.

The footage has subsequently gone viral on social media, and you can watch it here:

Little Thiago had every right to celebrate. Not many people can say they’ve nutmegged the GOAT, after all.

What else happened during Messi’s Inter Miami presentation?

Speaking of goats, someone genuinely brought a real goat to Messi’s Inter Miami presentation.

The animal was seen posing for photos alongside Messi fans outside the PNK Stadium.

Where are Inter Miami in the MLS table?

To say that Inter Miami need Messi right now would be a massive understatement.

The Florida-based side are currently rock bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, having picked up just 18 points from their opening 22 matches.

Inter Miami haven’t won in the league since recording a 2-1 win over New England on May 14. Their winless run stretched to 11 games following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat against St. Louis City.

Former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerard “Tata” Martino was named as the team’s new head coach at the end of June after replacing Beckham’s former teammate Phil Neville.

The Argentine coach, 60, will be acutely aware that Busquets and, in particular, Messi have the ability to transform the club’s fortunes.

Wayne Rooney: Messi won't find it easy in MLS

However, DC United manager Wayne Rooney has warned that Messi “won’t find it easy” in MLS.

"Everything is set for him," Rooney was quoted saying by ESPN. "He's got all his mates over! [Sergio] Busquets and Jordi Alba have signed for Inter Miami and maybe [Andres] Iniesta will join them. Luis Suarez too. Messi has a coach [Inter Miami manager Tata Martino] he likes and trusts. It's huge, especially with what's going on in Saudi, for the MLS to attract Messi.

"He won't find it easy here. It sounds mad, but players who come in find it's a tough league. The travelling, the different conditions in different cities, and there's a lot of energy and intensity on the pitch."