Lionel Messi's shirts from the 2022 World Cup are set to be sold at an auction for an astronomical price, according to reports. And the final total for the collection of famous jerseys could blow the record sale for an item of sports memorabilia out of the water.

Messi made history in December 2022 when he finally got his hands on the one trophy that had eluded him for so long. He came close to lifting the World Cup in 2014 when Argentina were beaten by Germany in Brazil, but he would have to wait another eight years for his moment in the sun.

He played a starring role for his country in every game, including the final. The now eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice in the match which ended 3-3, with La Albiceleste triumphing on penalties right at the end.

Messi's shirts set to be sold for millions

Messi's victory in that World Cup made him one of the greatest players to ever play the game, and certainly one of the best in the last decade. The shirts he wore en route to success and the famous number 10 on the back of them now hold even more legendary status than they did before.

And now, according to a report from the Daily Mail, six of his shirts from that tournament, including the one he wore in the final, are set to go on sale. The collection is being auctioned by Sotheby's in New York, with The Athletic reporting that a portion of all funds generated will go to the Unicas Project, led by Sant Joan de Deu (SJD) Barcelona Children’s Hospital, which aims to aid children suffering from rare diseases.

The six shirts included are the one from the first half of the final, the semi-final against Croatia, the one from the feisty quarter-final against the Netherlands which saw Messi clash with Wout Weghorst, the round-of-16 match against Australia, and two of the three group-stage games. The estimated price of this prized collection? A mere £8m or $10m!

In the eyes of many, especially Argentinians who adore the little magician from Rosario, the collection is priceless and worthy of going for millions. Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectables, described how honoured he felt to be auctioning such a famous collection of shirts.

"The 2022 FIFA World Cup stands as one of the greatest events in sports history, intrinsically connected to Messi's valiant journey and firmly establishing his status as the greatest player of all-time. "The sale of these six shirts stands as a monumental occasion in auction history, offering fans and collectors a connection to Messi's crowning achievement. It is an honour for Sotheby's to present and exhibit these invaluable collectables to the public, which encapsulate the sheer brilliance of a player who has redefined the boundaries of football excellence."

The sale of Messi's shirts could obliterate records

The sale of Messi's shirts from the tournament was always likely to be for a significant sum. But there is a chance they could be sold for even more money and break the record price for an item of sports memorabilia.

That current honour currently belongs to Basketball icon, Michael Jordan. His famous Chicago Bulls jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 against Utah Jazz, featured in the 'Last Dance' documentary, sold for £8.1m in September 2022. That in turn broke the previous £7.1m record that someone paid for Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt from the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, which was set in May 2022.

However, the estimated £8m paid for Messi's 2022 Argentina collection would make them the most expensive football shirts sold at auction. The current record for a sale of one of Messi's shirts is £360,000, with that top from the 2017 El Clasico where he scored a winner in injury time.

With his Argentina shirts set to go for much more, Messi will certainly break his own record when the tops are auctioned between 30th November and 14th December. However, with there being potential for the final sale price to rise, Messi could also break Jordan's insane total.