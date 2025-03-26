Argentina were dominant as they humiliated fierce rivals Brazil in their World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday evening. A 0-0 draw between Uruguay and Bolivia earlier in the evening meant that Lionel Scaloni's side had already booked their place at the 2026 World Cup before kick-off.

Nevertheless, despite having already secured qualification, they would have wanted to get one over their fierce rivals and dent their chances of joining them in the competition next year. Argentina got exactly what they wanted as they thrashed their rivals 4-1, with Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Giuliano Simeone all on the scoresheet.

Brazil are surely hurting following the heavy defeat but one man that may be more pained than most is Raphinha. The Barcelona winger was very confident about his side's chances of winning in the lead up to the match. He told Romario, per the Mirror:

"We are going to beat them up on and off the pitch if necessary. I am going to score. They can s*** themselves! In Argentina, you have to hit them, it hurts! They're b*******."

The Argentine boss' post-match interview has gone viral

Raphinha's comments were highly inflammatory and caused a major stir in the build-up to the match. Argentina's players made sure to provoke the Brazilian from start to finish during the game, with Nicolas Otamendi and Leandro Paredes among the players involved in bust-ups with him.

Scaloni was asked to give his feelings about Raphinha's comments after the game and his classy comments have gone viral. He said, per Globo:

"I forgive Raphinha because I know he didn't do it on purpose, he defends his team and he didn't do it on purpose. With or without statements, we would play our game and they would also play theirs. I forgive him because I'm sure he didn't want to offend anyone."

Brazil are struggling at the moment, having picked up just 21 points and six wins from their 14 World Cup qualification matches. While they are on course to qualify for next year's tournament, they certainly aren't playing like a team that are capable of becoming world champions once more.

Despite their struggles, Scaloni was very complimentary of Brazil and is certain they will be back to their best soon. He continued: "It seems like I have friends everywhere, and it's true. I played on teams where I was surrounded by Brazilians, and Brazil will always be Brazil.

"It's a difficult time and it will certainly go through this because just as Argentina has history, Brazil does too. Five World Cups. That tells you everything. They have to get through this moment, they have an enviable football culture and they will return to what they were, if they ever stopped being.

"They are competing. If they feel they are not doing well, they have great players, people who love football and who have not yet seen those Brazilian teams. They will return. I hope not against Argentina, but I am a fan of Brazil."