The pause button has been pushed on the Women’s Super League, and England’s most talented players are back under the watchful eye of Sarina Wiegman.

International break has begun, and with it comes two tough tests for the Lionesses. First up is Brazil at Wembley for the Women's Finalissima, followed by Australia at Brentford Community Stadium.

Both teams are among the top 10 in the world, with stars such as Rafaelle Souza, Geyse Ferreira, Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter featuring in the respective squads.

This international break will be England’s trickiest challenge since Euro 2022, and could well threaten the side’s impressive unbeaten run.

The Lionesses have not lost their last 29 matches, with their most recent defeat coming against Canada for Phil Neville’s last game in charge in April 2021.

They are closing in on the record unbeaten streak in international football, currently held by the United States women's team after they went undefeated for 44 matches from January 2019 to July 2021. The record in men's football is held by Italy, who didn't lose in 37 matches from September 2018 to October 2021.

Will England’s impressive run end during this international break, or will they go into the Women’s World Cup unbeaten under Wiegman?

England vs Brazil

England and Brazil will meet in the inaugural edition of the Women's Finalissima, which pits the European and South American champions against each other.

The first men’s match since 1993 took place last year, with Argentina defeating Italy 3-0.

Brazil are led by the experienced Pia Sundhage, who has coached Sweden and the US in the past. She won two Olympic gold medals with the latter, also finishing as runner-up at the 2011 World Cup.

Sundhage has a talented squad at her disposal, including Arsenal centre-back Rafaelle and Barcelona attacker Geyse.

But she is missing two of her most formidable players. Marta, often considered one of the greatest female footballers of all time, is out with a thigh muscle problem. Debinha, Brazil’s top goalscorer under Sundhage, currently has a knee injury.

Brazil also go into this evening’s encounter off the back of two defeats, albeit against the US and Canada.

So while As Canarinhas will be a stern test for the Lionesses, Wiegman’s should have enough to keep their unbeaten run going.

England vs Australia

England will play Women’s World Cup hosts Australia in front of a sell-out crowd at Brentford Community Stadium on April 11.

The Matildas also have their fair share of injury woes, with Arsenal duo Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley missing. Alanna Kennedy and Emily Gielnik are also not fit to play.

Tony Gustavsson has been boosted by the return of Lyon’s Carpenter, however, who has now recovered from an ACL injury sustained in last season’s Champions League final.

Emily van Egmond and Hayley Raso are among other names to look out for, while the Lionesses will have to deal with the attacking threat of super striker Kerr.

Australia will be hoping to replicate what the Lionesses achieved last summer – win an international tournament in front of a home crowd.

While they are lacking the depth of the Lionesses, the Matildas will be looking to gain momentum going into the Women’s World Cup, and could be a real threat next week.

Can the Lionesses keep their unbeaten run going?

Wiegman will likely play her strongest team against Brazil and Australia as she looks to confirm who will be starting at the Women’s World Cup, but there are still chances for players to make an impression on the manager.

With Millie Bright injured and Rachel Daly included in the squad as a forward, there are spaces at centre-back and left-back.

Alex Greenwood will likely occupy one of these positions, but Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Niamh Charles, Jess Carter and debutant Lucy Parker will be vying for a place in the back four.

Ella Toone is expected to replace the injured Fran Kirby in midfield, but only two of Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp can be selected to play on the wings.

Meanwhile, Wiegman must decide between Daly or Alessia Russo as her starting striker.

Certainly, the Lionesses have the quality and depth to win both matches this international break.

But if Wiegman inadvertently sacrifices her unbeaten run because she is fine tuning her squad to ensure she has the best possible starting line-up for the Women’s World Cup, then that is completely understandable.

While it is nice to have an impressive winning streak, victory at the World Cup is more important.

So, if the unbeaten run ends this international break, but the Lionesses still play well, it is unlikely that fans will be too disheartened. After all, both Brazil and Australia are very strong opposition.