Football fans have been left in stitches after watching a video of England stars Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway eating a caterpillar cake.

Walsh and Stanway, who both play in midfield for the Lionesses, were interviewed on Jill Scott’s Coffee Club.

The podcast episode appeared to be recorded during England’s last international break in April, when the Lionesses defeated Brazil but lost to Australia.

Williamson, who celebrated her birthday during the international break, interrupted the interview to bring over a caterpillar cake.

For those who don’t know, a caterpillar cake is an extremely popular chocolate roll sold in shops across the UK, but first made famous by retailer Marks & Spencer.

Walsh and Stanway were delighted with the arrival of the cake, and proceeded to eat it in the most chaotic way possible.

The pair broke the caterpillar cake in two, with Walsh shoving one whole half into her mouth.

Stanway did the same, prompting Jill Scott’s Coffee Club co-host Ben Haines to exclaim: “Eating a caterpillar like an apple!”.

Scott was also incredulous, explaining to listeners: “They’re picking the whole thing up and just shoving it in their mouth.”

Williamson was even seen picking up a stray piece of cake from the ground, blowing off any dirt, and eating it.

By the end of the feast, the trio had demolished the majority of the caterpillar cake.

A video of the hilarious moment was posted on BBC 5 Live’s Twitter account with the caption: “Absolute chaos”.

Fans quickly responded to the clip, with one Twitter user commenting: “This is bloody brilliant”.

Another posted: “This is just chaos and I love it!”, while a third person wrote: “I’ve genuinely never laughed this much in my whole life this trio cracks me up”.

Others noticed Williamson picking up a piece of cake from the floor, with one fan commenting: “Not Leah eating cake straight off the pitch”.

Unfortunately for fans of Walsh, Stanway and Williamson, it will be some time before the trio are all at England camp together again.

Williamson, who captained the Lionesses to glory at Euro 2022, is currently recovering from an ACL injury.