The Dan Campbell era has been beautiful in the Motor City as the Detroit Lions have steadily progressed each season. Now entering the fourth year after making the NFC Championship in 2023, expectations are high that the team has what it takes to possibly bring home a Lombardi Trophy.

Detroit Lions 2024 Regular Season Schedule Week Opponent Date & Time TV 1 vs Rams Sun. Sep 8th, 8:20 PM EST NBC 2 vs Buccaneers Sun. Sep 15th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 3 @ Cardinals Sun. Sep 22nd, 4:25 PM EST FOX 4 vs Seahawks Mon. Sep 30th, 8:15 PM EST ABC 5 BYE WEEK 6 @ Cowboys Sun. Oct 13th, 4:25 PM EST FOX 7 @ Vikings Sun. Oct 20th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 8 vs Titans Sun. Oct 27th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 9 @ Packers Sun. Nov 3rd, 4:25 PM EST FOX 10 @ Texans Sun. Nov 10th, 8:20 PM EST NBC 11 vs Jaguars Sun. Nov 17th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 12 @ Colts Sun. Nov 24th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 13 vs Bears Thur. Nov 28th, 12:30 PM EST CBS 14 vs Packers Thur. Dec 5th, 8:15 PM EST Amazon Prime Video 15 vs Bills Sun. Dec 15th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 16 @ Bears Sun. Dec 22nd, 1:00 PM EST FOX 17 @ 49ers Mon. Dec 30th, 8:15 PM EST ESPN / ABC 18 vs Vikings Sun. Jan 5th, TBD TBD

Before the postseason, though, the team must handle business through the regular season. With Jared Goff recently inking a new deal and the roster filled with plenty of talent, the team enters 2024 as one of the top contenders, but how will they hold up over an 18-week schedule?

2024 Season Opener: Lions vs Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, September 8th @ 8:20 PM EST)

One of the most electric playoff games last season now kicks off SNF

It's impossible not to go into this contest without paying attention to the underlying stories of the historic Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade between these two teams. While the deal has largely been a win-win, it still comes with plenty of drama when these teams face off.

Last season, the Lions played spoiler to the Los Angeles Rams 2023 campaign, knocking them out 24-23 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This time around, the game will be held in Los Angeles, and that could be enough to sway the game in the other direction.

For Detroit, many will be watching the defense, as the team has revamped their secondary with a huge trade for Carlton Davis III and the selection of Terrion Arnold in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The defense last year gave up the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, so they'll need to show improvement when facing off against one of the league's top passing attacks.

Defense will also be the focus for Los Angeles, as they lost legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald to retirement this offseason. The 33-year-old decided to call it quits after ten seasons in the NFL, and now the Rams are left to replace him. While no single player can provide what Donald does to a defense, it appears rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske are being deployed in hopes of replacing his pass-rush production.

According to BetMGM, the Lions are currently 3.5-point favorites to win this contest. But this one could easily come down to the wire again for an exciting debut Sunday Night Football event for the 2024 season.

Notable Games on Detroit's Schedule

Week 6 @ DAL, Week 9 & 14 vs. GB, Week 17 @ SF

With the 11th-toughest strength of schedule, the Lions will have their work cut out for them in 2024 as they head into the season with newfound respect across the league. As Campbell & company continue to work on building up this team's success, there are some key games on the regular season schedule that could be major stepping stones for Detroit as they look to elevate their franchise.

Week 6 @ Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Oct. 13th at 4:25 PM EST)

These two ball clubs met in Week 17 last season for an exciting Saturday night showdown that ended in a crazy two-point conversion fiasco that ultimately decided the game. Now on the Week 6 slate, fans should be anticipating another great matchup between these two notable NFC teams.

Coming off of their Bye Week, the Lions will be plenty rested as they travel down to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys, but the battle between two top quarterbacks will keep this one competitive.

Dallas will look to continue operating behind Dak Prescott, as the 30-year-old threw for over 4,500 passing yards last season and a career-best 36 touchdowns en route to a 12-5 record on the year. His connection with CeeDee Lamb will be nearly impossible to stop, but if Arnold and the Lions can slow it down, their chances will be boosted tremendously.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Accord to NextGenStats, Jared Goff threw for the most passing yards against the blitz in 2023, with a total of 1,623. That's also 135 more yards than anyone else.

Detroit will have to be effective defensively, as the Cowboys led the NFL in average time of possession in 2023; keeping the ball out of the hands of your offense is a recipe for defeat. Luckily for the Lions, Goff was excellent against pressure last season, so Micah Parsons off the edge shouldn't have the impact that it does on most quarterbacks.

Season Series vs Green Bay Packers (Week 9 (A): Sunday, November 3rd at 4:25 PM EST | Week 14 (H): Thursday, Dec 5th at 8:15 PM EST)

The NFC North is shaping up to be an exciting division this year, as even the teams perceived to be on the bottom have the talent it takes to compete in any contest. Still, the two playoff teams from last season, the Lions and Green Bay Packers, will headline the group, and their season series could have major implications on the final standings.

Last season, the Lions were able to beat Green Bay on the road early in the year, but then fell 29-22 at home on Thanksgiving Day. While they only lost by seven, the game was controlled by the Packers and was ugly throughout for Detroit.

Jordan Love's emergence has brought this team back to contention quicker than expected. They closed out their season on an impressive 6-2 streak and then went on to torch Dallas in the Wild Card game with a 48-32 victory. Now, heading into 2024, the excitement for this season series is prominent, and if either team can manage to sweep, they'll likely have a great chance at claiming the divisional crown.

Week 17 @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, Sept. 29th at 1 PM EST)

In the 2023 NFC Championship, the Lions had the San Francisco 49ers on the ropes. With a 24-7 lead heading into the half, it seemed as though Detroit would be on their way to Super Bowl 58.

Instead, the 49ers came marching back, scoring 27 unanswered points to eventually win 34-31 and complete the comeback. Now, the teams are set to meet up again in Week 17, and with the playoff picture taking its final shape, there will certainly be high stakes in this one.

San Francisco is led by its efficient offense, with Brock Purdy proving to be one of the top passers in the league last year. The run game keeps defenses guessing too, thanks to Christian McCaffrey's playmaking ability.

Detroit has the front seven to match up and overwhelm the 49ers in the trenches. But the question will be if they can effectively do it for 60 minutes in order to close out the contest and secure the victory.

2024 Season Lions Team Record Prediction

Can the Lions keep the good times rolling in MoTown?

Expectations are lofty for the Lions, but that's not going to overwhelm this team, which has been built from the ground up. One of the best parts of this roster is that they can beat opponents in so many different ways that it's hard for them to ever fall completely flat. The division will be tougher than people expect, but this team is good enough to win the NFC North again.

Projection: 11-6, NFC North Champions

A large part of this team's 2024 campaign will come down to how they handle the major hurdles on their schedule, but sometimes, teams that are tried and tested through their regular season come into the postseason better prepared. This roster is capable of winning any game, but with so many heavy hitters, they are bound to drop a few contests along the way.

Still, Jared Goff and company have an opportunity to turn in a special season. So long as they get to the playoffs, they should be ready for a chance to at bringing home some hardware.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.