The Detroit Lions were one win away from their first-ever Super Bowl appearance this past year.

In the offseason, Detroit set out to bolster their roster as they look to contend for the Super Bowl once again. One of their more notable signings was veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

Alim McNeill had an impressive 2023 season after beginning to show promise in 2022, and the big fella is not shy about sharing his excitement about playing with Reader (via Colton Pouncy):

In my head, it just looks like destruction to me, honestly. There’s no other way I can see it. Every time I close my eyes and visualize it, I just see destruction.

Reader has been one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the NFL in recent years. Now, he is preparing to play for a Lions team that has one of the most promising young defensive tackles in the league.

Critical Year For McNeill, Lions

McNeill, Lions have a lot to play for in 2024

When McNeill and Reader take the field together remains to be seen: Reader is coming off a torn quad and may not be ready for the start of training camp.

Still, McNeill is excited to line up with his veteran teammate. Especially considering how long the Lions star has watched Reader play, which McNeill shared with Pride of Detroit:

I’ve been watching D.J. since I was younger, it’s crazy I play with him now. I’ve been watching D.J. for a long time now, him being from Greensboro, watched him through Clemson and Houston, everywhere, so it’s wild. But I see destruction.

The 2024 season is a big one for the Lions. They addressed many of their key needs in free agency, especially on defense. Following a NFC North championship appearance in 2023, the pressure is on Detroit to continue playing well moving forward.

However, it won't be easy, as their division rivals also had very intriguing offseasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Detroit Lions had one of the best-rushing defenses in the NFL last season. They allowed the second-fewest total rushing yards and third-fewest yards allowed per attempt in 2023.

This is also a big year for McNeill individually. The NC State product is in the final year of his rookie contract, and a breakout season in 2024 could see the Lions star earn a big payday. Detroit has extended two homegrown talents—Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown—already this offseason.

At this time, though, McNeill is not concerned with his contract. In fact, he told his agent to keep contract discussions to himself. He is focusing solely on getting better on the field, so he can help the Lions contend this upcoming season. And he feels as if Reader's addition to Detroit will certainly benefit the team moving forward.

Just being able to get different one-on-one looks, because they’re going to have to double D.J. in some situations, you have to or he’s gonna get the sack.

McNeill and Reader are likely to both see skeleton crews on many a snap this year considering they have Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson—who led the league in pressures (62) by massive margin (12) last year—drawing a lot of attention away on the edge.

The Lions could very well have the toughest defensive line in the league in 2024, though a couple of other units might like a word on that.

