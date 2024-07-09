Highlights Amon-Ra St. Brown consistently performs well but is often overlooked as a top-five wide receiver.

Despite lacking recognition, St. Brown finished in the top five in major receiving categories in the 2023 season.

NFL media and players may undervalue St. Brown due to his team, draft hype, or physical limitations, but his performance speaks for itself.

When talking about Amon-Ra St. Brown, among other NFL wide receivers, he's consistently left out of conversations when talking about the best of the best. St. Brown has been a consistent producer for the Detroit Lions since his rookie season in 2021, improving substantially every year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Career Statistics Year 2021 2022 2023 Receptions 90 106 119 Receiving Yards 912 1,161 1,515 Yards-Per-Reception 10.1 11.0 12.7 Touchdowns 5 6 10 Catch Percentage 75.6% 72.6% 72.6%

While most media outlets, and even his peers, don't view St. Brown as a top five guy, he did earn a spot on Netflix's Receiver series alongside players that are considered the best of the best at the position, such as Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams. At least the streaming service recognizes the potential and abilities of the Sun-God.

St. Brown improved in every major receiving category outside of catch percentage in each of his first three NFL campaigns. He's the perfect example of a wide receiver that has continued to grow and improve each year, leading to what should be his status as a top five wideout. However, not everyone thinks so.

Underrated By NFL Media

St. Brown has been left off of top-five lists by several NFL media outlets

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Despite St. Brown's consistent growth and productivity in the NFL, he's consistently left out of top-five lists made by analysts and players. His recent production in 2023 showcases that he deserves to be discussed as one of the top-five wide receivers in the NFL, but for some reason that isn't usually the case.

Whether it be due to the team he plays for or the lack of draft hype he had in the 2021 NFL Draft, St. Brown still feels underrated coming off of a career-year and entering his fourth season.

Pro Football Focus has their own scoring system where they can grade players other than their statistical performance. In their top-32 wide receiver rankings heading into the 2024 season, St. Brown was ranked seventh on the list, behind guys like Adams and Ja'Marr Chase.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last two seasons, Amon-Ra St. Brown is 5th in receiving yards (2,676), 3rd in receptions (225), t-9th in receiving TDs (16), 6th in catch percentage (72.6), 3rd in first downs (143), and 2nd in success rate (61.9).

Pro Football Network also has St. Brown slotting in at seventh on their list, behind many of the same guys, whereas CBS Sports has him as their sixth-ranked wide receiver, taking him ahead of Adams. Pro Football Network credits St. Brown as "a very friendly receiver to QB Jared Goff," but does call out his physical limitations:

He’s not the biggest or most explosive receiver in the league, but St. Brown plays with impressive strength and fluidity. One could even venture to claim he’s “gritty” and has quickly proved himself to be one of the best pass catchers in the game.

Based on PFN's comments, the NFL media seems like they're lower on St. Brown due to his lack of size or speed compared to some of the other wide receivers in the league. Despite not giving him the credit that he deserves compared to other wide receivers in the NFL, PFF still spoke highly of St. Brown, specifically mentioning his consistency as a pass catcher:

A mid-round steal for the Lions in 2021, Amon-Ra St. Brown has improved each year of his NFL career and has now had back-to-back seasons with a 90.0-plus PFF grade. He has dropped just 3.1% of catchable targets in the NFL and may have the most reliable hands in the game.

Clearly, the NFL media knows St. Brown is one of the league's most consistent wide receivers, but they refuse to acknowledge his dominance compared to guys like CeeDee Lamb, Jefferson, and several others.

Disrespected Among His Peers And Retired Players

Several other current and former players also left him out of their top-five lists.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

If the media leaving St. Brown off of their top-five lists wasn't enough, current and retired wide receivers are doing the same thing. Tyreek Hill, who is considered one of the best wide receivers by many, didn't include St. Brown in his recent wide receiver rankings.

Micah Parsons hosted Lamb on The Edge following their playoff loss. Last year, Lamb finished second in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns, one spot ahead of St. Brown. One would think that Lamb would definitely have St. Brown in his top-five, considering their production was very similar. Nope.

NFL players are more likely to include their friends in their highly ranked lists, so maybe St. Brown's lack of off-field interactions with his peers is what's sapping his reputation among his peers.

It's interesting to see receivers such as Adams and Chase on many top-five lists, considering Adams is coming off of his worst season since 2019, and Chase has yet to record a season with 1,500 receiving yards. Not to say these players can't be better, but it's surprising that St. Brown is automatically overlooked by less productive wide receivers.

While peers and pundits aren't giving him any love, at least his employer, the Lions, recognize what they have with the Sun God, rewarding him with a market-setting extension earlier this offseason.

It will be telling when the NFL releases their Top 100 Players of 2024 list closer to the season, as that is a ranking of the best players in the league, voted by all current players and coaches. Maybe that will give St. Brown the appreciation and recognition that he deserves.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.