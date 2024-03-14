Highlights Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have been extended by the Lions.

In 2023, the pair led the Lions to their first playoff win since 1991.

Campbell and Holmes' deals secured them through 2027.

This is the time of year when NFL teams try to improve the rosters they put out on the field through free agency, but the Detroit Lions are also trying to ensure their front office stays sound.

On Thursday morning, the team announced that they had signed head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes to multi-year extensions. Sheila Ford-Hamp, the team's owner said in a statement:

We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons. They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team.

In the 2021 offseason, the Lions hired Campbell as their coach and hired Holmes away from the Los Angeles Rams to be their executive vice president and general manager. The new deals for both men will run through the 2027 season.

Dan Campbell has Changed the Team's Identity

He led the Lions to their first playoff win since 1991

Dan Campbell played tight end in the NFL for eleven seasons, appearing for multiple teams. After his playing days ended, he became a tight ends coach and was long seen as a future head coaching candidate. He did get the chance to serve as interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2015, finishing with a 4-7 record.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Prior to their win over the Rams in a 2023 Wild Card game, the Lions had lost nine straight playoff games, the longest postseason losing streak in NFL history. Their 32-year playoff win drought also represented the second-longest streak ever (Cardinals, 1947-1998).

The Lions hired Campbell away from the New Orleans Saints, where he was serving as a tight ends and assistant head coach, in 2021. From his first press conference, the coach talked about changing the culture around the long-moribund franchise and returning them to the playoffs. He is known for his positive demeanor and aggressive decisions.

Campbell went 3-13 during his first season with the Lions, failing to win in each of his first 11 games at the helm, though the team finished the season on a 3-3 run. They started out the 2022 season worryingly, too, going 1-6 before rattling off eight wins in their final 10 games.

In 2023, the project came to fruition as they went 12-5 and won their division for the first time since 1993. They also won their first playoff game since 1991 and then went on to win a second postseason game before falling in heartbreaking fashion to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. In an age of short head coaching leashes, Detroit's strategy of patience has paid off in spades.

Brad Holmes has Proven to be a Terrific Player Evaluator

He has built the Lions into a contender

Brad Holmes made his mark as the director of college scouting for the Rams, helping the team draft players like Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley. One of his first moves after arriving in Detroit was acquiring another player he drafted, Jared Goff, by trading away Matthew Stafford.

Lions 2020 vs. 2023 Category 2020 2023 Wins 5 12 Points/Game 23.6 (20th) 27.1 (5th) Yards/Game 350.2 (20th) 394.8 (3rd) Yards/Play 5.7 (T-14th) 5.9 (T-3rd) Points Allowed/Game 32.4 (Last) 23.2 (23rd) Yards Allowed/Game 419.8 (Last) 336.1 (19th) Yards Allowed/Play 6.3 (T-Last) 5.5 (T-24th) Turnovers 21 (T-17th) 23 (19th) Takeaways 12 (31st) 23 (18th) Sacks 24 (26th) 41 (T-23rd)

The move has been a smashing success as Goff has rediscovered himself in Detroit, making the Pro Bowl in 2022 and leading the Lions to the playoffs in 2023. The draft picks acquired in the deal have helped the team build its depth.

Pro Bowlers Drafted By Holmes/Campbell Regime Player Drafted Pro Bowl Penei Sewell, RT 2021, 1st Round 2022-23 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR 2021, 4th Round 2022-23 Aidan Hutchinson, Edge 2022, 1st Round 2023 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB 2023, 1st Round 2023 Sam LaPorta, TE 2023, 2nd Round 2023

Holmes has also made a litany of excellent draft picks, including Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchison, and Kerby Joseph. Players from his 2023 class, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, and Sam LaPorta, were essential to the Lions' success this year.

