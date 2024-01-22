Highlights Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to victory with 287 yards and two touchdown passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit's offensive line mitigated Tampa Bay's many blitzes, giving Goff time to complete passes.

The Lions must overcome two more negative streaks to reach the Super Bowl, but there may be no better place to do it than San Francisco.

Jared Goff racked up 287 yards and threw two touchdown passes, finding Amon-Ra St. Brown for what served as the game-winning score with 6:28 left in the game to push the Detroit Lions over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in the NFC Divisional Round.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes, widely panned for a critical missed sack when the Lions lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, played the hero on Sunday evening, sealing Detroit's second-ever NFC Championship appearance with an interception of Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield in the final minutes of regulation.

The Lions will now battle the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday for the right to participate in Super Bowl 58.

Jared Goff and the Detroit offensive line fought through the Tampa Bay blitz

Goff was sacked just twice in the Lions' win over the Buccaneers

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers earned their trip to Motown by keeping Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts under constant pressure in their wild-card beatdown of the Birds last Monday night.

Their best quest at pulling another upset was to do the same against Goff, who completed just one pass (on six attempts) when pressured in the Lions' own first-round playoff triumph a week ago.

Despite facing a blitz on more than half of their passing plays, Detroit's offensive line kept Goff upright almost the entire game. He and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson were also able to execute a great quick-passing game plan to limit the impact of Tampa's blitz.

NextGenStats indicates that neither of the two sacks Goff suffered came when blitzed, marking the third time this year that Goff saw a blitz on 20 or more instances without being sacked in a single game. The rest of the NFL has five such games.

The Lions took advantage of a big injury

The Bucs were forced to a reserve corner in the fourth quarter

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean was forced out of action after the first play of Detroit's game-winning drive by what NBC's telecast reported as a lower back injury.

The Lions immediately went after his replacement, Zyon McCollum, and found success, picking up 24 yards on a 1st-and-10 and 16 yards on a 3rd-and-15 when targeting him. McCollum was also in coverage on the game-deciding play mentioned above.

These in-time adjustments from Johnson are part of the reason he is one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates. He interviewed for four of the NFL's current vacancies in the past two days.

The Lions must overcome two negative streaks to reach their first Super Bowl

Detroit hasn't beaten San Francisco on the road in nearly 50 years

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit overcame what was the league's longest stretch without a playoff win with their wild-card victory and are now in the NFC Championship for the first time since 1991 because of their win on Sunday.

But if they want to reach their first-ever Super Bowl, they will have to break two more lengthy streaks next weekend.

The Lions have lost their last 11 road playoff games, another NFL-worst distinction. Detroit has also not beaten the 49ers on the road since 1975, going 0-13 in that stretch.

But, against all odds, history may actually be in the Lions' favor on Sunday. Their last road playoff win, which occurred in 1957, came against none other than the 49ers. That's also the last year Detroit won the NFL Championship.