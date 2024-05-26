Highlights Brian Branch is out for OTAs and minicamp after leg surgery.

Branch is expected to see an enhanced role in 2024.

Branch had the best coverage grade among Lions' DBs last season.

Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch will reportedly be out of action for the remainder of OTAs and minicamp following lower leg surgery. Branch was spotted in a walking boot and scooter during the NFL Draft in April, understandably drawing concern from the fanbase.

When speaking with reporters on Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell stated that Branch should be good to go when training camp gets underway, per the Detroit Free Press.

He had a little cleanup there. Something that coming out of last year, that thought it might heal and then it just ended up being, you know, we better get this thing done. So anyway, that’s where he’s at. That and I think he likes riding the scooter. But we feel like he’s progressing well. We feel like he’ll be ready to go in camp, if not early enough, certainly he’ll get enough reps to be ready for the season. That’s how we feel right now.

Branch is coming off a tremendous rookie season, quickly becoming one of the NFL's premier playmakers.

Brian Branch Rookie Season Stats Stat Branch Tackles 74 Passes Defended 13 INTs 3 FF 1 TDs 1

Branch is Expected To See an Increased Role in 2024

More reps are on the way

Entering his second NFL season, Branch is expected to play a more prominent role in Detroit's defense. He spent the majority of his rookie season playing nickel, sparingly filling in at safety when asked. This season, Campell has hinted at Branch seeing more time at all safety positions:

Branch has got flexibility to be able to play the safety position, we believe, here in time. And we already feel very confident about the nickel. He’ll only get better and better. It’s really, we do believe he’ll be able to get there, it’s how fast do you get him there.

Branch played a similar role at Alabama, so it only makes sense for Detroit to take advantage of his versatility. With CJ Gardner-Johnson headed back to Philadelphia and Kerby Joseph recovering from offseason hip surgery, Branch may be asked to play safety sooner rather than later.

Per PFF, Branch played 624 snaps in the slot last season, 127 in the box, 46 at the outside corner position, and 34 as the team's free safety.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brian Branch had the best coverage grade last season among Lions' defensive backs (PFF -- 77.7)

