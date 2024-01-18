Highlights The Lions and Buccaneers face off in the Divisional Round after wins in the Wild Card round, with both featuring former number one overall picks in Goff and Mayfield.

The matchup will be decided by the battles in the trenches and the success of each team's rushing offense and run defense.

The Lions will need to rely on their pass rush and balanced offense to contain the Buccaneers, while Tampa Bay must turn the contest into a high-scoring affair to secure the upset.

For the second time in three years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round to set up a Divisional Round bout with a Sean McVay-coached quarterback. This time, Los Angeles Rams' castoff Jared Goff is leading the Detroit Lions, who are aiming to win two consecutive home playoff games for the first time in franchise history.

Date: Sunday, January 21

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Location: Ford Field

Broadcast: NBC

Stream: Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

The Lions downed the Rams 24-23 in a tightly contested battle in their Wild Card game, while the Bucs crushed the floundering Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 on the road. Their matchup will feature two former number one overall picks—Goff and Baker Mayfield—who are no longer on the teams that originally drafted them.

Here's everything you need to know about Detroit vs. Tampa Bay.

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds Team Moneyline Spread Total Detroit Lions -275 -6.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +220 +6.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

Related NFL Divisional Round Playoff Picture The NFL postseason is on and rolling, and we are down to the league's elite eight. Here's what you need to know for next weekend's playoff slate.

Key Matchups

The battles in the trenches will determine who wins

The Lions have a prolific rushing offense, as they ranked fifth in the NFL in yards per carry (4.6) and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (27). Unfortunately for them, the Buccaneers present a stout run defense, as they tied for fourth-fewest yards per carry allowed (3.8).

In their matchup earlier this season back in Week 6, the Lions only ran for 40 yards on 22 rushing attempts, though they were missing star rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and bruiser David Montgomery left the game early with a rib injury.

The Lions also bring a brick-wall rushing defense to the table, as they allowed just 88.8 yards per game on the ground, the second-best figure in the NFL in 2023.

Both teams get their stops differently, as the Lions like to funnel opposing rushers into their elite edge-rushers (specifically, Aidan Hutchinson), while the Buccaneers prefer to keep opposing backs between the tackles. The Bucs are so strong on the interior of their defensive line that they were one of very few teams who were able to solve the Eagles' famed "tush push" play.

Lions subpar pass defense must slow Bucs' talented receiving corps

The other key matchup in this game will be between the Lions' leaky secondary and the Buccaneers' elite cache of pass catchers, though that's been par for the course for a Lions team allowing the sixth-most yards per game through the air.

In that Week 6 game, the Lions double-covered (or presented zone safety help) to star receiver Mike Evans on over half of his snaps, forcing Mayfield to air it out to other options. It worked, as Evans was held below 50 receiving yards and Mayfield barely completed over 50% of his passes.

More of the same will be required from the Lions—both game planning-wise and in terms of the quality of play from their secondary—to slow down a potent Buccaneers' passing attack. If they can win the battle up front, completely stuffing the run and pressuring Mayfield on nearly half of his dropbacks again, the home team should come out victorious.

More stats, analysis and trends on these key matchups can be found below.

Team Betting Trends

Buccaneers' penchant for road dominance may give Lions a hard time

When the Lions and Buccaneers faced off earlier this season, the Lions closed as three-point favorites and won the game 20-6. The teams were in far different places back in Week 6, but the game also took place at Raymond James Stadium.

The basics on the Lions' trends this season:

10-5 record against the spread when entering the game as the favorite

5-4 record against the spread as a home favorite

6-6 record against the spread following a win

12-3 record outright when entering the game as the favorite

7-2 record outright when playing at home

When the Lions played in Tampa Bay, they were missing safety Brian Branch, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, guard Jonah Jackson, and running back David Montgomery, who was knocked out of the game with an injury. This time around, they're healthier and coming off their first playoff win since 1992.

As for the Buccaneers, their offense has gotten hot over the last month, averaging 24 points a game, which includes four performances of 29+ points. The breakdown of their betting trends is as follows:

12-6 record against the spread

8-1 record against the spread as road team

8-3 record against the spread as underdog (7-1 record as road underdog)

5-4 record outright following a win

4-4 record outright as road underdog

The game will likely be a high-scoring affair as the Bucs attempt to air it out early and often. They'll be hard-pressed to beat the Lions outright against the backdrop of a ravenous Ford Field crowd, but they should be able to keep the game close enough to offer the chance for a backdoor cover.

How the Lions Can Win

Goff has the hot hand, and the defense must funnel the run

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions may have an exploitable weakness in their secondary, but the team ranks first against the run according to DVOA (and third in yards per carry allowed at 3.7). It's the Lions' biggest strength on defense and the matchup against Tampa Bay in Week 6 was proof of concept for how they can win this contest.

In that game, the Buccaneers ran for just 46 yards on 16 carries (2.9 average yards per carry) and totaled just 251 yards of offense. Tampa Bay was forced to pass the ball early and often, which allowed Detroit's pass rush to tee off. Mayfield was just 19-of-37 passing for 206 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 56.8. Though he was sacked only once, he was pressured on nearly 40% of his dropbacks.

The Lions' secondary is their weakness, as they allowed 247.4 passing yards per game, the sixth-worst figure in the league. Cameron Sutton has played admirably as the de facto CB1, but they lack a true cover corner who can run and bang bodies with the best receivers in the league.

Against a team with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Lions will have to keep winning along the defensive line, so they can give their secondary as much help and manpower as they'll need.

Offensively, the gameplan shouldn't deviate much from what the Lions have been doing all season. The team ranked third in yards per game (394.8) and fifth in points per game (27.1) during the regular season.

Their passing and rushing offense both rank top-five as well, as they average 258.9 passing yards per game (second) and 135.9 rushing yards per game (fifth). The Buccaneers have a good defense (especially against the run), but the Lions don't need to get cute to beat a team that allowed 20-plus points in five of their final eight games this season.

How the Buccaneers Can Win

Tampa Bay must launch an aerial assault against Lions' secondary

The Bucs' defensive gameplan is going to have to be creative to slow down Ben Johnson's high-flying offense. Tampa Bay does have mountain-mover Vita Vea at defensive tackle to stuff inside runs and clog up space, but they don't have the firepower at the second or third-levels of the defense to slow Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and the rest of the Lions' passing attack.

This season, the Buccaneers ranked well defensively, particularly against the run, though DVOA generally rated them out as an average team in most respects on both sides of the ball:

20th in points scored, 7th in points allowed

18th in DVOA

20th in offensive DVOA (16th in pass DVOA, 28th in run DVOA)

14th in defensive DVOA (14th in pass DVOA, 8th in run DVOA)

18th in special teams DVOA

It's on offense where the Buccaneers will have to make their money this week. The Lions' defensive prowess against the run would be brutal for most teams to face, but the Buccaneers only rushed for 88.8 yards per game, the lowest total in the league. Instead, they rely primarily on the pass, throwing the ball 58.1% of the time.

Buccaneers' Primary Pass Catchers in 2023 Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating When Targeted Mike Evans 79 1,255 13 111.6 Chris Godwin 83 1,024 2 83.6 Rachaad White 64 539 3 113.6

The Lions sold out to stop Evans last time these teams played—four catches for 49 yards—sending double-coverage looks at Evans at the second-highest rate he faced this season (first was his game against the Atlanta Falcons, where he had just one catch for eight yards). In turn, Godwin burned them for six catches and 77 yards (on just seven targets).

The Buccaneers' best chance at winning this game will be by turning it into a high-scoring affair, with both teams quickly trading possessions instead of grinding out the clock on the ground. If the Lions can dictate pace and use their backfield duo of Gibbs and Montgomery to keep Evans and co. off the field, the Buccaneers will be looking at an early exit from the playoffs.

Team Injury Reports

Two relatively healthy teams will clash on Sunday afternoon

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Considering how late we are in the NFL season, both teams are entering the game surprisingly healthy.

Mayfield went into the contest against the Eagles with a "questionable" designation, though he played the full game and didn't appear to suffer any setbacks. None of the Buccaneers' inactive players last game were out due to injury.

The Lions entered their game against the Rams in a slightly rougher shape, as wide receiver Khalif Raymond, cornerback Jerry Jacobs, and tight end James Mitchell were all ruled out of the Wild Card round due to injury. Star rookie tight end Sam LaPorta also entered the game with a questionable tag, though he still played a majority of the snaps and scored a touchdown in the game.

On long-term IR is center Ryan Jensen and wide receiver Russell Gage, both of whom have been ruled out for the season by the Buccaneers (defensive lineman Mike Greene is also there, though his status for the Divisional Round is up in the air). The Lions will be missing cornerback Emmanuel Mosley, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and linebacker James Houston, among others.

Here's the full breakdown of the key injuries for both sides going into Sunday's matchup:

Lions-Buccaneers Key Injuries Player Injury Status Frank Ragnow, C (DET) Knee/Back/Toe DNP (Wednesday) Kalif Raymond, WR (DET) Knee DNP (Wednesday) Alex Anzalone, LB (DET) Shoulder/Ribs LP (Wednesday) Shaquil Barrett, LB (TB) Ankle DNP (Wednesday) YaYa Diaby, LB (TB) Shoulder DNP (Wednesday) Chris Godwin, WR (TB) Knee DNP (Wednesday) Chase Edmons, RB (TB) Toe DNP (Wednesday)

In all, both teams still have their stars available, and the game shouldn't devolve into a war of attrition. Whoever comes out on top of the Lions-Buccaneers game will earn a spot in the NFC Championship game.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All odds courtesy of BetMGM.