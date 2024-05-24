Highlights Big contracts at QB have varied regarding the outcomes and effects they've had on teams in the past.

The Lions have money tied up in three key players that will restrict future spending, and force some huge departures soon.

Two NFC North rivals have rookie QB deals, posing potential challenges for Detroit's competitiveness.

The Detroit Lions made Jared Goff the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL when both sides agreed on a four-year, $212 million extension that cemented him as the franchise's long-term star passer. Since being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams, Goff has come into his own as one of the league's most dependable players, and has played a key part in the organization's rebuild.

From the team going 3-13-1 in his first year to reaching the NFC Championship this past season, there's a growing confidence that the 29-year-old is the man to take this ball club to the promised land and soon win a Super Bowl. But big contracts to the quarterback have been a cautionary tale in the NFL.

While there are times when great passers continue their success, there are also instances where a team loses steam with too much money tied up under center.

While Goff has earned every penny of his new contract, the team should now feel the pressure to seal the deal and bring home a championship before the opportunity passes them by.

The Art of Team Building

QB paydays can vary for team success

It isn't a profound statement to say that the bigger contracts you hand out, the more you hurt the chances of filling your surrounding roster with talent. Still, it takes a sense of keen judgment that requires front offices to make tough decisions regarding the future of players with their organization.

Each NFL team operates under a hard cap of $255.4 million, which they cannot exceed in a league calendar year, or they'll be penalized. As a result, many ball clubs that start to build success are often forced to make tough decisions over the years regarding stars on their roster while letting others go via trade or by letting them hit free agency after their deal has expired.

Detroit has done a 180-degree turn in its direction since hiring Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. Once notorious for wasting talent and fielding bad football teams, the Lions have now clawed their way through the ranks. They appear to have one of the best lineups in football and look like a potential contender for the 2024 season.

Still, this team was built with Goff making the 16th-highest AAV for the quarterback position; now, the team is operating with him making the second-highest paid. Great drafting and finding good value from veterans have helped the team achieve success so far, but sustaining that while operating under a tight budget can be much more difficult.

Lions' Current Foundation

Detroit has money tied into three players that will make spending tight moving forward

Detroit has been busy this offseason, inking extensions with three players that are a key piece of the foundation of the franchise's success through the rebuild. On top of their new agreement with Goff, the team struck up a deal to make Penei Sewell the highest-paid tackle in football, and locked down Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year extension.

Make no mistake, these players are worth the value they received. But with so much money tied up in three players, there will be consequences as other notable talent on the roster starts to have their contracts expire. Not to mention, the team will have looming extensions soon with players like Aidan Hutchinson, Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, and more.

With a projected 2026 salary cap of $284 million, here is what these newest deals will take up for the foreseeable future. Having nearly half of the 2026 cap total already tied up into just three players could make things difficult in the Motor City.

Detroit Lions Extensions Player Position AAV 2026 Cap Number 2026 Cap % Jared Goff QB $53 million $69.6 million 24.5% Amon-Ra St. Brown WR $30 million $33.1 million 11.7% Penei Sewell OT $28 million $28.0 million 9.9%

Potential restructurings and new deals can be made with the current roster to allow this team to free up space when the time comes, but no matter how you slice it, that is a lot of funds put into just three members of a 22-man lineup or 53-man roster. So, finding ways to fill the gaps at good value will be challenging for this front office.

Even if the team remains competitive, there will be plenty of turnstile positional treatments that will make talent retention difficult. While these three extensions lock in players who were at the forefront of the team's success, it would be obtuse not to acknowledge the surrounding talent that has helped contribute to these accomplishments.

The NFC North is Stacking Up

Two of their foes will be working with rookie deals for four years

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings took first-round quarterbacks that will likely help their team-building immensely through each passer's rookie contract. Having the flexibility and luxury of a cheap but efficient quarterback can be massive toward acquiring talent and filling out a roster, and to see two organizations that already have some incredible building blocks in place is a tough pill to swallow for Detroit fans.

This doesn't mean they'll outperform the Lions; time is the determiner of that uncertainty. However, the NFC North looks to be on its way toward a highly competitive era of football, and having the funds to acquire talent will benefit Chicago and Minnesota these next four seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since joining the Lions in 2021, Goff has thrown for the fourth-most yards (12,258) and seventh-most touchdowns (78) of any quarterback in the NFL.

In a hard cap league, there are pros and cons to every situation. Players performing to a level that prices them out of your budget is the downside to the level that Detroit has reached recently. It's better than the alternative, but requires the team to be self-critical.

Making these huge investments and tying up so much money in your stars is putting all of your marbles on one idea: winning a Super Bowl, and your chances only get worse with each passing season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.