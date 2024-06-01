Highlights Dan Campbell raises concerns about the NFLPA's proposal impacting young players' development.

As the NFL Players Association prepares their proposal for an 18-game regular season schedule that would shorten the preseason to only two games, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave his opinion on the matter, per NBC Sports.

That’s another game, but if you reduce a preseason game you’ve got all these young guys you’re trying to develop. You look at what we were able to do with some of our young guys last year, and how important they were to us winning, but there’s a process to it. And so if you don’t get them developed or get them enough reps to where they help you, then that’s the only thing, that’s what you lose.

Campbell, of course, wants whatever is best for his players and team in order to put them in the best position to win. The longer season itself does not seem to be a major deterring factor for Campbell, but the shortened preseason is a point that Campbell sees as detrimental to the rookies, the players fighting for a roster spot, and really the team as a whole.

NFLPA's Proposal

18-Game Regular Season

As the NFLPA gears up for its 18-game proposal, they have added a couple of caveats to potentially make the schedule more appealing. Along with extending the regular season by one game and cutting the preseason to only two games, they have discussed the potential of eliminating voluntary on-field work in the spring.

Instead, there would be a longer training camp that would have players report in late June or early July.

Overall, the reason for the proposal is to improve player health, and it would also allow teams to still hold classroom sessions in the spring instead of the voluntary OTAs, which would be crucial to player development.

As in all businesses though, this proposal is based on the potential revenue that could come from expanding the regular season, which would increase player compensation along with NFL profitability.

Impact on Young Players

Fighting for every rep

The Lions, like all teams, use OTAs, training camp, and preseason games to determine their starters and backups and essentially the entire 53-man roster that they will have for the rest of the season. They also use this time to hone in the skills of their starters and create a solid foundation for the upcoming season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Lions rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta had a profound impact on the offense, with Gibbs rushing for 945 yards and LaPorta having 889 receiving yards.

Preseason games especially allow coaches to see their players in action and determine who deserves a spot. Rookies and younger players who do not have a guaranteed spot yet benefit from having this time to showcase their skills to hopefully secure a position on the team.

If the preseason is cut along with OTAs, some players may never get a chance to see the field or develop as they could have.

Dan Campbell's Plan Moving Forward

"We will make it work"

Like all coaches, Campbell has to deal with whatever the league throws at him, whether that be a longer schedule or new rules. He has to figure it out and find a way to adapt. As much as he is against the shortening of the preseason, he has one sentiment that shines through: "We will make it work."

I’m always going to lean on the side of what’s best for our team. It’s hard to be caught in the middle of it a little bit...so for me, it’s whatever. If that means it’s a longer training camp and that’s better for us as a team, then I’m all for it. If it means keeping it split as it is, I’m all for it...It’s a long season right now, and we’ll make it work either way.

Come what may, Campbell is prepared to do what is best for the team and his players. He just hopes if the proposal is approved that it will not impact the younger players as much as he predicts.

