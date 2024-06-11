Highlights Campbell motivates Lions by reminding them of targets for next season.

Transitioning from hunters to the hunted requires maintaining a combative mindset.

Lions need to beat top contenders like the 49ers and Packers to reach their Super Bowl goal.

After making the NFC Championship game last season, the Detroit Lions have lost their glass slippers and enter 2024 as legit contenders. Head coach Dan Campbell welcomes the increased expectations but still wants his team to keep their combative mindset:

I think our guys know where we’re at. I would say this: the motivator is we still have things that we circle, too. We have our own shitlist.

Going from hunter to hunted can dull a team’s edge unless you’ve got a kneecap-biting madman keeping you going. To win the up-and-coming NFC North, the Lions will need to keep their hell-bent ascension on schedule.

The Lions Honing their Edge for 2024

Campbell circling a few Sundays for revenge

No sports league represents a dog-eat-dog world more than the NFL. Campbell, who has taken this team from basement-dwelling laughingstock to Super Bowl hopeful, understands the arc of an organization as well as anyone. That’s precisely why he’s reminding his guys of the goals still left on the board:

So we’re the team with the target on our back, but we’ve circled some people too now. We have targets, too. It’s not like we just ran through everybody last year and blew everybody out. We had losses and tough games. We have division opponents. We lost in the NFC Championship Game. So we’ve got our own targets man. And that’s the motivator.

Two teams undoubtedly on Campbell’s “sh*t list” are the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. Along with the Dallas Cowboys, who they lost a controversial heartbreaker to in Week 16, represent the top contenders the Lions will need to vanquish if they’re to complete their storybook ending.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the three seasons before Dan Campbell arrived, the Lions averaged just over 4 wins. In the three seasons under his watch, they've managed 8 wins.

The 49ers, in particular, showed the Lions in the NFC Championship game that there’s still another level they need to reach. As Campbell described it:

Like the awareness of who’s in, what’s the situation. We know what it says on paper, but we can’t do the Ron Burgundy. We can’t just continue to read off the teleprompter. And, that’s the next step, that is the next evolution, because that’s what San Francisco did to us, quite frankly. They played at a different level.

Against San Francisco, the Lions were just a few dropped passes away from their first Super Bowl berth. Nevertheless, Campbell knows that in this league, if you aren’t improving, you’re roadkill.

