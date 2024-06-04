Highlights Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants to wait until mandatory minicamp before assessing players.

So far, the Lions have been unable to train in pads per rules agreed in the last CBA.

If the Lions want to make another deep playoff run next season, they need more from their defense.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is waiting until mandatory minicamp before making judgments on players, telling MLive.com:

Listen, I know there’s going to be a lot of questions and a lot of guys asking, ‘Well, has he improved?Well, we don’t have pads on. So, when you’re in your underwear, it’s not telling anybody anything.

The Lions have so far have only been able to train without pads this offseason, as teams are not allowed to train with contact during voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) as per the most recent CBA (collective bargaining agreement). Several other drills such as 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 are allowed, but without pads or contact.

However, Glenn will be able to get his first look at his players in pads soon, as the Lions mandatory minicamp starts on Tuesday. Players are allowed to practice in pads and drills involving contact are allowed during this portion of the offseason program.

While the minicamp is only allowed to last for three days, Glenn should have a better sense of where his players stand, ahead of a season when the Lions are coming in with Super Bowl aspirations.

Related How the Lions’ Offense Can Carry Them to the Super Bowl The Lions have their eyes set on a Super Bowl appearance, after coming so close in 2023.

Lions need their defense to step up this year

Detroit can't just rely on their offense going supernova this season

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Lions offense was fantastic last year. Spearheaded by widely-coveted offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the Lions were third in yards per game, second in passing yards per game, fifth in rushing yards per game, and fifth in points per game.

Several rookies were vitally important to their success, including surprise first round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished with over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns despite splitting backfield snaps with David Montgomery. Second round pick Sam LaPorta set the record for most receptions by a rookie tight end, with 86, and finished as the second leading receiver on the team.

The Lions need a similar impact from their defensive rookies this season. Detroit's defense was nowhere near as successful as the offense, finishing 19th in yards allowed per game, and 27th in passing yards allowed per game. While some of that is a function of how good the Lions offense was, as teams had to pass more frequently to keep pace with the Lions' explosive passing attack, it is still a cause for concern.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Lions led the league in quarterback hurries last season, with 74, but were 23rd in sacks, with 41. Improved play in the secondary will force quarterbacks to hold onto the ball a bit longer and will turn more of those hurries into sacks.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes recognized the need for reinforcements, and spent plenty of capital on potential defensive difference makers, especially in the secondary. He used their first two picks on cornerbacks, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr, and traded for veteran CB Carlton Davis III prior to the draft. He also signed defensive linemen D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport in free agency.

If the Lions want to build on their NFC Championship game appearance from last season, they simply have to get better at disrupting the opponents' passing game. Their offseason additions may allow them to do that.

Source: Kory Woods

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.