With the Detroit Lions focused on retooling their secondary ahead of the 2024 season, the team kicked off the offseason by trading the 92nd overall pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for Carlton Davis III.

The 27-year-old now arrives to the team with six years of starting experience, including playing a key part in winning Super Bowl 55 in 2020. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke with AL.com about the type of player Davis is, and the impact he thinks the veteran could have on the Lions' secondary moving forward:

Listen, I been knowing about this player since he came out of Auburn... and he’s been a player that wants to get in somebody’s face and challenge. Nothing’s changed about that. He did it when he was in Tampa. I know he expects to do the same things here, so he fits, like, perfect with what we’re trying to do.

Detroit's secondary allowed the sixth most passing yards per game in 2023 and, along with that, decided to cut Cameron Sutton, who underperformed mightily anyway, after an alleged domestic violence incident in early March. Davis is just one piece of the puzzle, but bringing him in should help the mission to improve on the backend of the defense.

The Lions Went All-In on Defense

Davis was one of many acquisitions to the unit this offseason

Carlton Davis will presumably operate as the team's top cornerback, but the Lions were aggressive in filling out the room this offseason.

In the draft, the team spent their first two draft picks on cornerbacks, adding Alabama's Terrion Arnold and Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Plus, they added sneaky-good slot cornerback Amik Robertson on a two-year, $9.5 million deal.

In the front seven, the front office continued its active approach, making splash signings along the defensive front, such as D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport, to help the team take control in the trenches. Having an impactful defensive line can go a long way in making the job easier on your defensive backs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite a league-leading 28.2% pressure rate, the Lions clocked in with the 10th-least sacks in 2023, with 41.

Detroit is no doubt operating with the intention to compete for a title. The team fell just short of reaching Super Bowl 58 when they let up a 17-point halftime lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

This time around, they're hoping to correct their mistakes, and close out the contest en route to the big game. Davis will play a large role in helping them do so.

