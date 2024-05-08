Highlights The Detroit Lions needed help in the secondary, and selected Terrion Arnold with their first round pick.

Arnold has a lot of potential, with a ton of athleticism and ball skills.

One AFC scout thinks Arnold is the best cornerback from the entire 2024 draft class.

The Detroit Lions had a stellar 2023 season for a lot of reasons.

Their offense was electric, they played with courage and toughness, and the team made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 campaign. They saw some massive progress and some breakout seasons from players who truly took the next step.

One area in which they struggled, though, was on defense, most notably, the secondary.

With that in mind, it makes sense that they used their first round pick this year on a cornerback. Detroit originally had the 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as a result of playing in the conference championship. They decided to move up five spots, to the 24th pick, and select Terrion Arnold out of the University of Alabama.

As a first-round pick, Arnold was thought of highly by most scouts. However, one AFC scout figures Arnold is best corner in the entire class (via ESPN):

As far as talent, speed, coverage, ball production, tackling, size, ability to play inside and outside—I had him as the best corner.

Arnold is electric, and impressive in all the same areas in which the scout described him. Whether he'll be the answer to the Lions' woes in the secondary is another question, but there are a lot of good signs so far.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Terrion Arnold Scouting Report Terrion Arnold's athleticism and physicality make him an exciting cornerback prospect in this year's NFL Draft.

Is Arnold the Best Cornerback in the 2024 Class?

Only time will tell, but Arnold does enough things well to be considered

Mandatory Credit: Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Whether Arnold is the best corner in the class is a tough question to answer. Ultimately, this year's draft was very deep in a multitude of positions around the field. The cornerback position was certainly one of them, as evidenced by the fact that the 36 corners taken represented the highest positional total in this draft, with wideouts just behind with 35 selections.

The first round of the 2024 draft was offense-heavy, as the first defender to come off the board was Laiatu Latu, with the 15th selection. Once he was taken, defenders really started flying off the board, with seven of nine picks from 15-24 used on defenders, with Arnold ending that run at No. 24.

Terrion Arnold's Career Stats at Alabama Stat Category Production Games 25 Interceptions 6 Passes Defended 20 Tackles 108 Tackles for a Loss 7.5

There were three corners taken in the first round, and Arnold was the second one off the board. Before him was Quinyon Mitchell, who was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 22nd pick. Nate Wiggins was also selected in the first round, going to the Baltimore Ravens with the 30th pick.

Arnold is an incredible athlete, and his athleticism was something that was missing from the Lions' secondary in 2023. He plays with strength, and has good technique. His athleticism makes him agile, especially moving laterally. He's also very good with his hands, and that, combined with his strength, makes him excellent in press-coverage.

Campbell's One Weakness: Lions Pass Defense Struggles (2021-2023) Category Lions Rank Pass Yards/Game 246.0 30th Pass Yards/Attempt 7.4 Last Pass TDs 85 T-29th Opp. Completion % 64.0 T-11th Opp. Passer Rating 95.5 30th

In zone coverage, Arnold is solid as well. He's quick and can change direction quickly, and has excellent ball skills. While Arnold doesn't excel in run-defense, he's good enough that the Lions won't have to worry about taking him off the field in clear running situations.

While Arnold does have good technique, he could stand to be a bit more consistent in that area. He's shown the ability to be excellent at times in both man and zone coverage, but there are instances when his focus seems to lack, and he can get a bit lazy with his technique.

Arnold could also stand to do better in the short and intermediate areas of the passing game, where he isn't quite as successful as he is further down the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Terrion Arnold finished the 2023 season tied for 6th in the nation in interceptions (5), and tied for 15th in passes defended (12).

Ultimately, Arnold stands a solid chance to prove this scout right. He possesses all the physical tools you'd want in a cornerback, which gives him an extremely high floor and ceiling. There are some things on which Arnold can improve, but at the end of the day, he's still only 21.

If he receives good coaching in Detroit and can improve on some of those weaknesses, there's a good chance Arnold turns out to be the best cornerback in the 2024 draft class.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.