Highlights Terrion Arnold was drafted No. 24 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and is poised to be the Week 1 starter.

Arnold's college stats include 108 tackles, six interceptions, and a 4.51 40-yard dash.

Cornerback competition includes Amik Robertson, Emmanuel Moseley, and Carlton Davis.

The Detroit Lions drafted cornerback Terrion Arnold No. 24 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to help shore up a weak pass defense.

According to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Arnold looks poised to be a Week 1 starter following his impressive performances during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

[Carlton] Davis and Arnold where the top outside cornerbacks with the first-team defense during OTAs and minicamp, and we'll see if they enter training camp in those roles. Davis is pretty secure at one of the spots after the Lions traded for the veteran this offseason. Can Arnold hold off [Amik[ Robertson, [Emmanuel] Moseley and others who could challenge for the No. 2 spot in camp?

Arnold enters the NFL after playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2021 to 2023. He appeared in just one game in 2021 before redshirting. From 2022 to 2023, Arnold played in 25 games, racked up 108 tackles, and had six interceptions, including five in 2023 as a redshirt sophomore.

Getting to Know Arnold and Previewing the Lions 2024 Cornerback Depth

According to Pro Football Focus, Arnold had 131 targets come his way last year, allowing 69 receptions for 824 yards and four touchdowns. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and a Freshman All-American.

Terrion Arnold College Stats Year Team Tackles INTs 2021 Alabama 0 0 2022 Alabama 45 1 2023 Alabama 63 5

Per Twentyman, Lions general manager Brad Holmes called the cornerback competition a "bloodbath." In 2023, the Lions allowed opposing receivers to catch passes 69.1% of the time for 5,545 yards and 34 touchdowns. They allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season—not great.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Passing defense has been an issue for the Lions for quite some time, as they've finished in the bottom 6 in total pass defense in four of the last five years. In the other year, they finished in the bottom 9.

As Twentyman also points out, the main competition appears to be Robertson and Moseley, with Davis essentially locked in as the No. 1 cornerback.

After spending the last four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Robertson came over. He had four interceptions over the past two seasons, including a fumble returned for a touchdown in 2022. Despite his diminutive stature, Robertson brings a very physical playing style to the table and could be better suited to a Mike Hilton-type nickel corner role that allows him to play near the line of scrimmage.

Moseley, meanwhile, played his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Lions roster in 2023. The problem for Moseley is that he's torn his ACL twice over the past two seasons. In 2022, he tore it with the 49ers. In 2023, he appeared in Week 5, his first game back after recovering from his first tear, and unfortunately tore it again.

Despite that, Twentyman spoke somewhat favorably of the oft-injured cornerback.

Moseley will be an interesting watch for me. He was a starter for the 49ers on the outside before tearing his ACL. He tore the ACL in his other knee just two plays into his first season in Detroit last year. If he can return to his 2022 form, that would be great news for the Lions' depth and will really ramp up the competition on the outside for the No. 2 spot.

Now, we look to see how this will pan out. Robertson has already spoken out about his desire not to fall into a backup role as a depth player on this defense despite Davis and Arnold emerging as potential starters. If the Lions can get their defensive backfield in order with all of these new additions, the sky is the limit in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and College Football Reference unless otherwise stated.