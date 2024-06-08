Highlights Hendon Hooker aims to return to his playing style from college, showing growth in offseason practices.

The Lions are pushing for Hooker to earn the QB2 spot before the season starts.

Hooker embraces competition, learning from every snap, positioning himself for future success.

It was known that Hendon Hooker wouldn't play in his rookie season due to an unfortunate torn ACL during his Tennessee Volunteer days. It wasn't known that Jared Goff would bring the Detroit Lions a few moments short of their first Super Bowl trip, thus earning a four-year contract extension that'll seemingly smother Hooker's rookie contract.

Regardless, Hooker isn't discouraged by the obstacle on the depth chart.

He has one thing in mind as he learns to navigate the NFL from the sidelines: Get back to the playstyle that got him drafted.

Just getting back into the rhythm of moving off my spot and completing balls and just playing free, that's what I'm trying to get to. Just playing free like I was at Tennessee.

His teammates have taken notice. Goff complimented Hooker on his growth during recent offseason practices:

He's done a good job. He really has. He's soaked it all up and has learned, has improved. He's gotten better every day, and it's been fun to watch.

Hooker had an incredible final season in college before his injury. Whether it's with the Lions or another team, Hooker playing up to his potential will net him a long career. Getting better is the goal.

The Team Is Pushing for Hooker To Take the QB2 Spot

Detroit wants to see more out of him before the season starts

Head coach Dan Campbell was rather candid when discussing Hooker recently. He wants to see his young quarterback step up:

We need to feel like by the end of camp this guy can run this offense. He's somebody that we know we can play the game a certain way...We don't need him to come in and win a game. You just want to feel like, 'all right.' So obviously, he's going to need to take another step up.

Right now, Nate Sudfeld is also competing to be the backup QB. For Hooker, the competition exists, but he's playing loose. Looking at every snap as a learning opportunity has helped:

I'm just learning these lessons as I go. I'm going to fail some, I'm going to pass some. But it's all about just learning and banking these reps.

After practice, Hooker can be found chatting with star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Sometimes, he gets extra work in with quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett, or offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Between the regular season and playoffs, only two Detroit Lions besides Jared Goff dropped back to pass. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was sacked, and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who completed his attempt for 31 yards.

One day, Hooker may have his number called for significant NFL snaps. Physically and mentally, he's putting himself in the best position to succeed by enjoying every moment.

