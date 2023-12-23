Highlights Detroit Lions' rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has exceeded expectations and is the most explosive halfback in the league.

Gibbs leads all halfbacks in yards per carry and carries of 20+ yards, while also proving to be a reliable receiver.

Despite already having a solid running back in David Montgomery, the Lions have successfully utilized both Montgomery and Gibbs in a two-running back attack.

For the last decade or so, the value of a running back in the NFL has changed dramatically. Teams often treat halfbacks as disposable athletes, using their skills while the backs are in their early 20s, and then refusing to offer long-term deals once they hit free agency for the first time.

Backs today can't just be plodders who run between the tackles, they need to be dynamic players who can also catch and block (except if you're a mammoth of a man with speed like Derrick Henry). The best halfbacks in the league, like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, are satellite players, capable of hurting the defense in multiple ways.

Two high-level running backs in this draft class fit that model: the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson and the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs. Robinson was considered to be the better player coming out of the draft, but it hasn't worked out that way. Gibbs hasn't just been better than Robinson, though; he's been better than any other offensive rookie this year.

Gibbs was considered a late first-round prospect

The Lions drafted him with the 12th selection

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs was considered to be a good but not great prospect. Pro Football Focus rated him 34th on their big board, The Athletic's Dane Brugler had him at 22, and ESPN had Gibbs as the 28th-best prospect in the draft.

Part of Gibbs' ranking was based on the devaluation of running backs. Strong players have regularly been taken in the second round. Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker went in the second round of the 2022 Draft. Javonte Williams and Nick Chubb were also second-round picks.

So, some eyebrows were certainly raised when the Lions took Gibbs with the 12th pick. Even Gibbs noted that he expected to be picked in the 20s. Lions general manager Brad Holmes didn't think of Gibbs as just a running back. He told reporters in April:

We've kind of put Jahmyr in his own separate box and just got really excited about the player.

Lions have executed their plan for Gibbs very well

Gibbs and David Montgomery have formed one of the best backfields in the NFL

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs is doing many things well this year. The rookie stands out from the pack in a league stacked with explosive halfbacks. The rookie leads all running backs (min. 90 carries) with an average of 5.7 yards per tote. He also has the most carries of 20+ yards this season, with 10 on just 139 rushes.

Gibbs is also catching the ball well for the Lions. He has been targeted 60 times, catching 47 of those passes and gaining 296 yards. He's also provided an effective safety valve for Jared Goff, with 19 of his receptions going for first downs.

Jahmyr Gibbs Receiving Threat Stat Gibbs NFL Rank Among RBs Targets 60 T-7th Receptions 47 T-7th Receiving Yards 296 T-14th 1st Downs 19 T-5th Receiving Success Rate 50% T-8th

Part of what made the Lions' selection of Gibbs interesting was the fact that they already had a good running back in David Montgomery. Detroit signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract earlier in the offseason. However, Montgomery and Gibbs have been a terrific tandem.

The Lions use Montgomery as their early down back, and he's been great in that role, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He's also been used at the goal line and has scored ten touchdowns. Gibbs is used in more of a change-of-pace role and is heavily involved in the passing game. Ben Johnson is considered one of the best offensive coordinators in the league, and he has regularly put both running backs in positions to succeed.

The case for Jahmyr Gibbs as Offensive Rookie of the Year

If it weren't for the NFL's QB bias, Gibbs would be favored over Stroud

Getty Images

The generational running back from this class was supposed to be Bijan Robinson, but Gibbs has been better. While Robinson has more yards on the ground, it's been on more carries. The Lions back is averaging 1.1 more yards a tote. Gibbs has also caught 47 balls to Robinson's 41 and has eight total touchdowns to the Falcons' RB's seven. And he's done it all in 12 games compared to Robinson's 14.

Gibbs-Robinson Comparison Category Jahmyr Gibbs Bijan Robinson Games 12 14 Touchdowns 8 7 Receptions 47 41 Yards Per Carry 5.7 4.6 Scrimmage Yards 1,088 1,124

Los Angeles Rams' receiver Puka Nacua is another player mentioned in the Rookie of the Year conversation. He's been impressive with 87 receptions for 1,163 yards, but he has only scored four touchdowns, and much of his damage was done in the early part of the season when Cooper Kupp was out. Over his last seven games, Nacua has averaged 4.1 receptions for 58.7 yards. He has only scored two touchdowns in that time frame.

C.J. Stroud is the enormous betting favorite for OROY at the moment. And he has been great this year. It is hard to argue against the Houston Texan's 3,631 yards passing and 20 touchdowns. While Stroud is likely to miss his second straight game with a concussion, he has already made a very strong case. However, it goes without saying that he is benefiting from the fact that QBs get an advantage in all of these voting situations because of the position's importance.

Still, Gibbs has been one of the best players for one of the best teams in the league, and he is one of the major roster differences from last year's 9-8 squad, which should bolster his case even more. He has been explosive at nearly every opportunity, and he just played his best game of the season in Week 15, dominating against a surging Denver Broncos team. If it wasn't for the QB bias, Gibbs could very well be the top pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.