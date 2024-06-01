Highlights Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to have an increased role in all phases of offense in the 2024 NFL season.

Second year running back for the Detroit Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs, looks like he will be more involved in all phases of the offense this coming season. The Lions' running backs coach, Scottie Montgomery, in an interview with Audacy, detailed how Gibbs can grow in the offense this season and really be a key player in the passing game.

"What we need him to do from a passing game standpoint is go to the next level...Can you go into the slot and a little bit more down the field, some intermediate stuff. Can we continue to grow him there, and that's what we're trying to do."

Gibbs is still a very young player, just coming off of his rookie year, which means he is still malleable, and the coaches should be able to mold him to get the very best play and benefit out of him in the run game, passing game, and in protection as well. It will be interesting to see what changes the team will make to the offense to get the most out of Gibbs, but it has to be exciting to hear from the coaches that they are trying to further enhance his already big impact on the field.

Jahmyr Gibbs Made an Immediate Impact in his Rookie Season

Detroit's 12th overall pick in 2023 proved he was worth his draft spot

Running backs are usually not taken so early in the draft anymore, but the Lions went with Gibbs as the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft because they knew the value they were getting with Gibbs, who proved he was worth it in his rookie season. Not only was he voted to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team, he also earned a Pro Bowl spot.

Jahmyr Gibbs' Rushing Statistics 2023 Rushing Attempts 182 Rushing Yards 945 Rushing Touchdowns 10 Yards per Rushing Attempt 5.2

His immediate impact on the field was impressive, even though he had to share carries with veteran running back David Montgomery. The two backs, with very different running styles, became a one-two punch for the Lions' offense in 2023, and it looks like the plans are for it to be even better this season by increasing Gibbs' snaps in all phases of the game.

Still Room for Improvement

Passing and blocking are not his strong suits

Gibbs had a great rookie year, but like all players, there are parts of his game that need work and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery seems to be addressing them. Specifically, the Lions' offensive coaches are focusing on the passing game and Gibbs' protection of quarterback Jared Goff needs work.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Gibbs ranked 61 out of 63 for pass-blocking running backs and his average depth of target was zero yards, per Pro Football Focus.

If the Lions are able to tighten up these portions of Gibbs' game, he will be a more well-rounded asset for them and a weapon that can be on the field every down. That the coaching staff seems to be aware and willing to work on these weaknesses will only benefit Gibbs' game, which is already electrifying as it stands today.

