Highlights Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes said the team is aiming to secure an extension with QB Goff sooner rather than later.

Goff has been prolific in Detroit over the last three seasons, leading the team to their first real playoff success in more than 30 years.

The Lions have already handed out record extensions to WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and OT Penei Sewell.

Jared Goff has had a tumultuous career since being selected first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Rams mortgaged their future in order to select the University of California signal caller, only for Goff to produce an all-time porous rookie season. The team then hired offensive wunderkind Sean McVay as their head coach, and he turned Goff into a two-time Pro Bowler and got the Rams to Super Bowl LIII.

After that meteoric ascendance, Goff plateaued, ultimately getting traded to the Detroit Lions in a blockbuster trade that landed Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. Stafford won the Super Bowl in his first season out West, and Goff was seen as a mere placeholder until the Lions found their quarterback of the future.

Since then, a funny thing has happened: Goff is suddenly good again. Playing with an elite WR1 in Amon-Ra St. Brown and a brilliant offensive coordinator in Ben Johnson, Goff has recaptured his Pro Bowl form. He led the Lions to their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991 last year, ultimately falling just shy of the team's first ever Super Bowl appearance.

With Goff establishing himself as the leader of the franchise, Lions' general manager Brad Holmes is making it clear the team will do whatever is necessary to keep the quarterback in Motown for the foreseeable future. Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Holmes said that Goff "has earned" a massive extension.

“[An extension for Goff] is a high priority for us and both sides are working really, really hard. These things just take time, you know.”

The team has already handed out market-setting deals to St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell this offseason, so signing Goff to a contract commensurate with his talent will bog down the cap sheet even further. However, the Lions are in prime position to compete for a Lombardi trophy for the next few seasons, and being frugal now would only harm the team's championship aspirations.

Goff Has Been Prolific In Detorit

The QB ranked top-five in passing yards and touchdowns in 2023

Last month, Goff called the trade that sent him to Detroit the "best thing" that had ever happened to him.

It's not hard to see why he'd be signing the organization's praises, as head coach Dan Campbell and company have nurtured Goff back to top form while instilling a winning culture in a city that's been desperate for sustained success from their teams.

Goff has been terrific in his three-year tenure with the Lions, posting a completion rate above 65% and a passer rating above 90 in each of his three years in Detroit. He was even better last year, ranking second in the NFL in passing yards (4,575) and fourth in touchdown passes (30).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since joining the Lions in 2021, Goff has thrown for the fourth-most yards (12,258) and seventh-most touchdowns (78) of any quarterback in the NFL.

He earned his first Pro Bowl nod since 2018 back in 2022, and he continued his growth as a passer last season, crossing the 30 touchdown threshold for only the second time in his career. It's been quite a turnaround in Detroit after Los Angeles included him as a "salary dump" in the Stafford trade.

There should be no doubt that Goff, St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are the offensive core that the Lions will build around in the present and future. Just last season, that group had the NFC champs on the ropes at halftime of the NFC Championship Game (the Lions were leading 24-7), though the Lions eventually fell to the San Francisco 49ers.

With the experience they've gained from that playoff run, the Lions should be on the shortlist of Super Bowl favorites going into the 2024 season. Assuming Goff and the Lions work out a long-term extension, both he and the team should be set up for a successful future.

Source: 97.1 The Ticket

