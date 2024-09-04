Like just about everything in our day-to-day lives, prices for NFL games have gone up substantially heading into the 2024 season.

However, the big surprise is the team that will now be charging fans the most to attend games this season.

After a return to relevance as a franchise, the Detroit Lions are now the most expensive team to watch in the league, based on 2024 ticket price averages, according to Sportscasting.com.

The average cost of a ticket to go to Ford Field for a Lions game now sits at $254.

The Las Vegas Raiders are next, with an average ticket price of $243.

Most Expensive Average Ticket Prices (2024 Team Cost per Ticket Detroit Lions $254 Las Vegas Raiders $243 Philadelphia Eagles $224 San Francisco 49ers $204 Chicago Bears $176 Green Bay Packers $167 Cincinnati Bengals $153 Buffalo Bills $147 Dallas Cowboys $147 Pittsburgh Steelers $147

The average cost of attending the average NFL game saw a total jump of 9% compared to the 2023 season.

The Lions Are Charging Top Dollar After Turning The On-Field Product Around

Detroit hosted their first home playoff game in 32 years this past January.

The Lions are coming off a season that saw them make their return to prominence as a franchise, after showing a spark late in the 2022 season.

After winning the NFC North with a record of 12-5, Detroit hosted two home playoff games, first squeaking out a 24-23 win over a pesky Los Angeles Rams team, then holding off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in the divisional round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 6th, 7th and 8th most expensive NFL games to attend this season will all take place in Detroit (via Sportscasting.com).

The only Lions game currently being priced at under $200 is their regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings , and if the Lions' season goes the way many experts expect it to, that game might have no playoff implications for Minnesota, and the Lions will be looking ahead to the playoffs.

Expectations are certainly high for the Lions now, who are expected to be Super Bowl contenders. Head coach Dan Campbell is trying to stay focused on the steps to get there:

Now it's about the steps to get to there. And the steps are you better win your division because you get home field again. And then once you get a home game now it's about seeding, right? And you win these head-to-heads. And all of a sudden you're the three seed. You're the two seed. Maybe you're the one seed.

If the Lions were in fact able to get the no.1 seed, that would put them two home wins away from a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59. One can only imagine what a ticket to an NFC Championship game in Detroit would cost, but Lions fans will definitely be willing to pay that price.

Speaking of New Orleans, the New Orleans Saints are offering the lowest average ticket price to attend games this season, sitting at $43.

