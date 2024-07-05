Highlights Detroit Lions heavily invested in cornerbacks to improve secondary.

New cornerback Amik Robertson brings competitiveness and versatility.

Robertson will compete for a spot on the depth chart with other signings and draftees.

This past season, the Detroit Lions gave up the sixth most passing yards in the entire league (4,205). To remedy that glaring weakness general manager Brad Holmes heavily invested at cornerback.

The Lions drafted Terrion Arnold (24th overall) and Ennis Rakestraw (61st overall) while also rounding out the room with Carlton Davis III, Emmanuel Moseley, and Amik Robertson. The latter-most of that group hasn’t appreciated being labeled as a “depth player” by the media:

“Dawg, yall need to bury this depth player shi. Lol. stop playing with me .. yall gone see tho. Keep that same energy.”

Here’s how the newly improved secondary could play out for the Lions and what the team thinks about their boisterous new cornerback.

Related ‘He Fits Perfect With What We’re Trying To Do’: Lions DC Praises Incoming Veteran Aaron Glenn had high praise for one of his incoming cornerbacks and the impact he could have on the team ahead of 2024.

Lions Revamped Secondary Could Make the Difference in 2024

Detroit heavily invested at cornerback to avoid last season's struggles

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Giving up the sixth most passing yards was just the tip of the iceberg for the Lions' flimsy secondary. They ranked 30th in yards per attempt (7.4), 27th in opponent passing play percentage (61.1%), and 23rd in opponent average team passer rating. In short, opposing passing offenses diced up the Lions like Bobby Flay.

That’s not entirely on the secondary. The lack of a consistent pass rush outside of Aidan Hutchinson left them vulnerable. However, the secondary was clearly a massive issue. To fix it, they tapped Robertson, who couldn’t be more of a Dan Campbell guy. As the fiery head coach put it:

“The first thing was his competitiveness. You just said it, I don’t care if he’s inside or outside, the guy competes. He is a feisty, competitive, challenging corner who has versatility to play in and out. That’s always going to appeal to us.”

His knee-cap-biting attitude, as does his versatility, fits the bill. Now, if Emmanuel Moseley goes down again as he did last year, Robertson can slot in wherever they need him. That positional flexibility and ball-hawking style (two interceptions in each of the last two years) should fortify what was a Swiss cheese secondary.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Lions ranked 30th in yards per attempt (7.4), 27th in opponent passing play percentage (61.1%), and 23rd in opponent average team passer rating.

Robertson will have to fight for his place on the depth chart despite his swagger. Assistant general manager Ray Agnew raved about Rakestraw:

“I love the way he plays the game. The guy is competitive. He believes in himself. He loves to challenge receivers. I love the way he plays the game. He’s physical.”

You’d also expect Alabama’s Terrion Arnold to make a bid for a starting spot. Ultimately, if it comes down to it, having too many cornerbacks sounds like “one of them good problems” to have in the NFL.

Source: Heavy

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.